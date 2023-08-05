Sofia Vergara remains 'unbothered' as she parties in LA amid divorce with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is spending time with friends amid divorce from Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old star took to social media on Wednesday night to share a snap of her outfit before heading out with friends. After her separation she has been enjoying her life to the fullest and partying all around LA.

All about Sofia Vergara recent instagram post

Sofia Vergara, the Colombian beauty, made a statement on Instagram with a mirror selfie of herself wearing a black Halter Top, a light-wash pair of Agolde Jeans, and a matching Gold Ring and a matching bracelet. She captioned the photo "LA nights," followed by a clip of Vergara and her two friends in a Photo Booth at the Soho House Hotel in West Hollywood. Vergara then shared a second photo of the trio, joking that they had forgotten it was a Boomerang.

The "America's Got Talent" judge was all smiles as she stepped out with a friend in a cheetah-print dress and a pair of stilettos. She wore a midi with a matching black Chanel clutch bag as she headed to Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood for a night out.

Meanwhile, it's no surprise that Vergara is making the most of her single life, just a few weeks after she and Joe Manganiello announced that they were ending their marriage of seven years.

Why did Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s fairytale romance end?

Vergara and Manganiello first met in 2014 when she was engaged and he was single. They fell in love and got engaged the same year and got married in November 2015. But according to reports, they grew apart for a while and eventually filed for divorce in July 2023 due to irreconcilable differences. Despite how much they loved each other, they decided it was time to start a new chapter in their lives.

The former couple declared their separation to Page Six in a joint statement last month, expressing their love and affection for one another while asking for privacy during this difficult time in their lives. According to reports, they have been focusing on their lives, careers, family, and personal endeavors. As the legal process progresses, the enforcement of a prenuptial settlement becomes a major factor, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding assets and establishing financial limits during the divorce process.

Meanwhile, speaking of Vergara's work, it has been reported that she will be starring in a new Netflix biographical series centered around the drug business, building on the success of Narcos.

