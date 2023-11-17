Sofia Vergara reunites Modern Family cast after 3 years; PHOTOS Inside

Sofía Vergara, known for her role as Gloria in Modern Family, recently threw a fun get-together for her old co-stars from the show, even though it ended three years ago. She shared pictures from the event on Instagram, making fans excited about this surprise reunion. The gathering happened on November 15, just in time for the Thanksgiving season.

Sofia Vergara hosted a Modern Family Reunion

Sofía Vergara, 51, expressed in the caption of the photos "So lucky to have worked with this [sic] people for 11 years. I love and miss u all guys!!! #modernfamily." Some familiar faces like Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, and others joined in the celebration. However, one notable absence was Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy in the series. To include him in the festivities, they held up a framed photo of Ty, and Sofía shared a video of everyone expressing “We miss u Ty!!”

Fans reaction to the Modern Family Reunion

After Sofía posted about Ty's absence, fans got worried and even checked online to make sure he was okay. Some even jokingly panicked, thinking something had happened to him. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell in the show, thanked Sofía in the comments for hosting the enjoyable evening.

Some fans wished this reunion could bring them a new season or movie. One fan commented, "Just an idea. You guys love to hang out and work together. Just do another Season or a Movie! We won‘t be mad. I promise (laughing and kissing emoji)," while another requested, "Modern Family The Movie PLEASE"

Some also praised their bonding as if they were a real family. A fan chimed in, "I love the fact that you guys really became a family. we don't see this strong bond in every cast on TV. you guys are so special!!"

Sofia Vergara spends time chatting with reel husband Ed O'Neill aka Jay

Sofía Vergara, who played Gloria in Modern Family from 2009 to the series finale in 2020, spent the night chatting with Ed O’Neill, who portrayed her on-screen husband, Jay. The reunion happened four months after Sofía's ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, officially filed for divorce. The couple released a statement in July, asking for privacy as they navigated this new phase in their lives. Since then, Sofía has been embracing single life and was recently linked to Justin Saliman, with pictures of them together surfacing in late October.

