Sofia Vergara reveals her rare makeup-free face from a bathtub, and fans are are going gaga over it

Sofía Vergara, known for her glamorous appearances, recently took a refreshing break to flaunt her natural side. In a new Instagram selfie shared on Monday, the 51-year-old America's Got Talent judge decided to go makeup-free, and she did it in style — from the comfort of her bathtub!

In the captivating snapshot, Sofia appears seemingly topless with her hair pulled back, basking in relaxation in a luxurious marbled tub at a Bulgari hotel. And with a gentle smile, she leans her head on her hand, showcasing her fresh-faced beauty. Adding a touch of humor to the post, Sofia captioned the photo, 2am jetlag planning how to get this bathtub to LA🤣🤣 #paris"

Her decision to embrace the no-makeup movement garnered admiration from fellow celebrities. Jessica Alba, for instance, showed her support by commenting with three heart-eyes emojis on the snap. While her followers were awe-struck with her bare face and kepts pouring comments on the post. One wrote, "U look so much better without make up," while a second one chimed in Spanish, "sofiavergara te miras super hermosa," which literally translates to, "sofiavergara you look super beautiful," a third one joked about her bathtube caption saying, "I will help you move it 🤣. Just let me know when to show up."

Sofia Vergara is making headlines due to her outfits

Sofia Vergara has been making headlines with her style choices, especially since news of her divorce from Joe Manganiello became public. She's been seen rocking various fashionable outfits, whether channeling her Modern Family character, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, in a sexy leopard-print dress or coordinating her looks with her AGT co-star and friend Heidi Klum. This shift in style might reflect the changes happening in her life. As she expressed to Entertainment Tonight, "A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness and bad things happen and good things happen.”

Sofia's recent appearance at George and Amal Clooney's star-studded event, The Albies, further showcased her evolving style. She sported a stunning Nadine Merabi three-piece set, while Klum dazzled in a Tony Ward Couture gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Notably, this isn't the first time Sofia Vergara has wowed fans with her Instagram snaps. She recently shared a racy mirror selfie wearing a revealing Gucci dress, emphasizing her curves and radiating confidence.

