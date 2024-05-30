Sofía Vergara Reveals Her Wish To Get Plastic Surgery Done; Says She Does Not Believe In Fillers

Sofía Vergara is looking into the ways she could feel young forever. The Modern Family actress revealed that she would want to get all kinds of plastic surgeries done. The Colombian native revealed to Allure Magazine that she had considered getting the cosmetic procedures done in the past but could not fit them in between her hectic schedules.

In her interview, the actress claimed, “I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready.”

What did Sofía Vergara say about undergoing surgeries and fillers?

During her conversation with the magazine, Vergara shared her plans to undergo the procedure of plastic surgeries as soon as she could find some time off acting. The Grisdela star shared, “I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already.”

The actress added, "[But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks." Speaking of fillers, the actress revealed that she would not consider them, as fillers are for young people to plump up their cheeks and lips.

Vergara said, “I don’t believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit.” She continued, “At my age—51—I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done.”

Sofía Vergara’s thoughts on plastic surgery

In response to a question concerning her motivation for undergoing surgery, Vergara stated that she believed the process could alter a person's features and appearance to their desire.

The 51-year-old star revealed, “I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”

In her previous interview, the Smurfs actress shared that she dislikes aging and would do anything to preserve her looks. The Hollywood actress shared, “I know I don’t look the same. But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman who has the courage to be, like, all-white hair.”

On the work front, Vergara set herself on the judges panel of America’s Got Talent.

