Sofía Vergara Reveals She Plans to 'Recycle' the Tattoo She Got For Ex Joe Manganiello; Deets Inside
Vergara was married Joe Manganiello, whom she met in 2014. They quickly fell in love and got married in 2015. Unfortunately, after 7 years, they decided to part ways due to disagreements about having children.
Sofia Vergara has given new meaning to her tattoo which she got to honor her now ex Joe Manganiello. Lucky for her, the initials that Vergara got inked match with that of her current beau, Justin Saliman.
Sofia Vergara talks about recycling her tattoos
Vergara appeared on the Friday episode of The Talk when she casually poked fun at her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who was also a guest on the show, for his tattoos. The young Vergara quipped immediately, asking his mother about her tattoos.
She clarified the meaning behind those initials that she had inked on each of her wrists: one that honors her late brother and the other that she got for her ex-husband Joe Manganiello. “This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he’s gone so..." said the Modern Family alum, as the audience cheered alongside.
The situation is not nearly as bad, since Vegara’s current boyfriend, Justin Saliman has the same initial. “How lucky can I be that the guy that I’m going out [with] has the same initial,” Vergana said on the show, adding that she simply desires to recycle the tattoo of her.
A look at Sofia Vergara's relationship history
Sofia Vergara, most noted for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the sitcom Modern Family, married her first husband Joe Gonzalez, her high school sweetheart, at the age of 18. Unfortunately, the marriage lasted for only two years but the duo shares a son from the marriage: 31-year-old Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.
Vergara’s second marriage was to Joe Manganiello, whom she met in 2014. The relationship progressed fairly quickly from there, leading the two to tie the knot in 2015. The marriage lasted for 7 years before the two eventually announced that they were splitting up for good. Their divorce was finalized this year. The reason for differences reportedly arose from their differing opinions on children.
The actor was first linked to her current boyfriend and orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman in October of 2023 as a source opened up to PEOPLE magazine that Vergara is "dating and having fun."
