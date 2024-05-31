Sofia Vergara Reveals She Tried to 'Change' Her Accent When She Came to Hollywood; Shares It Was a 'Waste'

Sofia Vergara tried to change her Colombian accent when she first landed in LA but eventually gave up. Thank god for that! The Wild Card actress has now carved a niche in acting that goes hand-in-hand with her accent. But it wasn’t without challenges! Vergara spoke about playing with her accent and transitioning from comedic to dramatic roles.

Sofia Vergara tried changing her accent but realized it was a waste

Vergara has a unique, exotic and naturally funny accent, which worked amazingly for her while working on The Modern Family. However, she never saw her accent as her USP and tried to change it when she landed in LA.

“I cannot believe Penélope Cruz or Salma Hayek don’t change their accent, they’d have so many more opportunities. I’m going to do it,” she said at the roundtable discussion for Hollywood Reporter.

But after having spent a lot of money on language coaches and dialect classes, Vergara realized that it was “a fucking waste.” Although she believes that her accent can prevent her from playing serious roles, Vergara seems to be carving her way out. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Vergara on transitioning from comedy to drama

The Griselda actress played the effortlessly funny character Gloria on Modern Family throughout the show’s 11-year run. So, comedy was a tough skin to shed after being so natural at it for more than a decade.

Chatting with her contemporaries on the drama actress roundtable, Vergara spoke about the transition and why she decided to flip the switch. She started on a self-derogatory note and said sitting amongst her “favorite group of actresses” made her realize she doesn’t know acting.

“Not in a bad way, it’s just a reality. I did 11 years on Modern Family, but it was almost playing myself in a way,” she said. Vergara revealed that not attending acting classes or training and having a unique accent limited her opportunities.

Vergara revealed that when she signed up to do Griselda, it wasn’t to drift away from Gloria but simply because she related to the character. “I know that character. I lived in Colombia in that era. My brother was a drug dealer and got killed,” she said. But playing a woman drug cartel leader was difficult to step into.

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston, who was also at the roundtable and had also transitioned from a comedic to a dramatic actress, was her inspiration. “Maybe I can’t do it. I’m going to find out who Jennifer Aniston worked with,” Veragara said about playing a dramatic character.