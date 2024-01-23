Sofia Vergara Seems To Be Having The Time Of Her Life Even After Being Sued For 'Griselda'; See Here

Amidst legal troubles, Hollywood sensation Sofia Vergara isn’t letting a lawsuit dampen her spirits. The Colombian American actress recently made headlines as she traded courtroom drama for a night of glitz and glamor in Miami. Yes, from fancy eats to tearing up the dance floor, Sofia sure knows how to keep the good times rolling, even in the face of a lawsuit. Checkout all the dazzling details mentioned below in the article.

Living it up in Miami

Sofia Vergara showcased her unwavering energy and zest for life as she hit the dance floor at Papi Steak Miami. Partnering up with soccer legend Lionel Messi, the duo indulged in some delectable dishes at the upscale venue before letting loose on the dance floor. The TMZ sources spilled the beans, revealing that Sofia and her friends painted the town from 9PM to 1AM, proving that the party didn’t stop until the early hours.

The real star of the night was Sofia herself, captured on video dancing to the rhythm, clapping, and enjoying the company of her girlfriends. The actress didn’t just own the discotheque; she left an indelible mark with her signature moves, making it clear that legal battles won’t dim her sparkle.

As fate would have it, Sofia crossed paths with Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo at the restaurant, where they shared more than just a meal. The football icon, along with teammates Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, added a dash of star power to the night, creating a memorable celebrity gathering. The camaraderie between Sofia and Messi, who reportedly split a hefty $1,000 steak, was a delightful surprise for fans.

Sued over Griselda

Now, let's talk about the buzzkill – the legal stuff. Sofia's upcoming Netflix series, 'Griselda,' has landed her in hot water. The family of the real-life Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lord who inspired the show, is not happy. They're suing Sofia and Netflix, saying they didn't approve of how their mom's story was told. Griselda's son, Michael, claims he spilled the beans about his mom's life in interviews from 2009 to 2022. But now, he's saying Netflix didn't use his details and wants to put a stop to the show, asking for an injunction just days before it's set to release.

So, while Sofia's out there tearing up the dance floor, a legal showdown is brewing. Will the show go on, or will the legal eagles put it on hold? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara is living her best life, no matter what comes her way. Stay tuned for more Hollywood twists and turns!

