Sofía Vergara sighted dining in LA with orthopedic surgeon after splitting from Joe Manganiello: Reports

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello recently filed for divorce after a seven-year marriage, Sofía Vergara is dating again after her split from Joe. The America’s Got Talent judge was seen enjoying a dinner date with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman at Beverly Hills' Funke restaurant on Friday night. This was Vergara's first public date since her split from Manganiello.

A stylish date for Sofía Vergara

During the evening, Vergara, 51, looked elegant in a black lace corset along with plum velvet wide-leg pants and extremely chic black strappy heels. She completed her look with a deep red clutch. On the other hand, Saliman, previously married to Grimm actress Bree Turner, was wearing a smart-casual outfit with a dark shirt and jeans. The duo was spotted at the restaurant and later in a car together, Saliman was driving the car.

Sofía Vergara is dating and enjoying life

A source told PEOPLE that Vergara is enjoying the dating scene and having a great time. The insider said, "She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy," and added, “Sofia has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now." Vergara has not made any statements about her dating life post her split from Joe Manganiello.

Everything you need to know about Sofía Vergara's new date

Dr. Justin Saliman is a Stanford sports medicine-trained orthopedic surgeon, who is based in Beverly Hills and practices at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. As part of a medicine fellowship at Stanford University, Saliman collaborated with the San Francisco 49ers and multiple university athletic teams, according to his website.

Sofía Vergara's dinner date with Justin Saliman came after she announced of her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July. The couple, who were married for seven years, shared their decision in a statement and asked for privacy as they navigated this new chapter in their lives.

