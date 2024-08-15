Sofia Vergara Talks About Physical Transformation She Underwent To Play Griselda In Netflix Series: 'I Had To Cover My Arms...'

Sofia Vergara recently revealed how she underwent physical transformation to portray her character of Griselda Blanco, a famous Colombian drug lord in the hit biographical crime drama series Griselda, which follows her rise in the Miami drug scene in pursuit of power and wealth.

Vergara also shared how she was initially interested in depicting this role, for which she received critical acclaim.



In a recent interview with Variety, Sofia Vergara revealed how she faced challenges in depicting the dramatic role of Griselda Blanco. The Modern Family actress shared, "She was maybe not a Barbie doll, but the real Griselda Blanco had something — she had some kind of s*x appeal that I needed to show," adding, "I didn’t want the bouncing that is natural for Latin women to show."

The outlet noted that Vergara had to spend more than four hours each day on hair and makeup to transform into Blanco, including prosthetics, facial and body makeup, and a meticulous wig application process.

The actress further mentioned that she had to wrap herself to prevent her b*tt from jiggling and wear an uncomfortable undergarment before revealing that she also had to cover her arms, noting, "Because I have very skinny arms, and you don’t look threatening when you have this stupid little arm."

Vergara told the outlet how she saw Griselda as a character similar to Tony Soprano and wanted to depict her as "the bad guy that you feel bad you're rooting for." During the same interview, Eric Newman, the co-creator of Griselda, told the outlet that he never "doubted" her ability to play the character effectively, noting that he knew how hard comedy is and praised Vergara for making it look effortless in the series.

Newman explained that what mattered was how much the actress was willing to take on the dark character, and when they first met, he found that she was "committed."

In a previous interview with People magazine, Sofia Vergara explained that transforming into the famous Colombian drug lord was difficult because she had never acted in Spanish, done a drama, or portrayed a real-life person before she joined this series. Vergara told that outlet that she had to change "the way she walked and talked," revealing that she didn’t want it to look like Gloria Pritchett with a "fake nose" and wanted people to forget about Gloria, her character from Modern Family.

Meanwhile, Andrés Baiz's Griselda is available on Netflix. The series also features Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Christian Tappan, Carolina Giraldo, and Maximiliano Hernández, among more talented actors.