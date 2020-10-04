  1. Home
Sofia Vergara tops Forbes' Highest Paid Actresses 2020 list with a WHOPPING sum; Angelina Jolie ranks second

Sofia Vergara beats Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot and others to top the Forbes' Highest-Paid Actresses of 2020. Check out the complete list below.
Forbes has announced the top 10 Highest-Paid Actress of 2020 and Sofia Vergara stands atop the list. Sofia propelled from the second spot in 2019 to the first spot with an earning of USD 43 million, translating to a whopping Rs 315 crore INR. Last year, Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson ranked on the top spot. Sofia's earnings are courtesy her stint in the final season of Modern Family and her tenure as a judge on the show America’s Got Talent. 

Apart from her appearances on the shows, Sofia also has the endorsement and licensing deals. Sofia was followed by Angelina Jolie with USD 35.5 million. The actress received her biggest paycheque from Marvel Studios for her role in Eternals. Another superhero actress took the third spot. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot wrapped up the top 3 spots with USD 31.5 million. Although Wonder Woman 1984's release postponed, Gadot's bank balance rose courtesy Netflix. She minted $20 million for Red Notice. 

The list also features Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman and Ellen Pompeo. 

Check out the Top 10  Highest Paid Actresses of 2020 below: 

  1. Sofia Vergara: USD 43 million
  2. Angelina Jolie: USD 35.5 million
  3. Gal Gadot: USD 31.5 million
  4. Melissa McCarthy: USD 25 million 
  5. Meryl Streep: USD 24 million
  6. Emily Blunt: USD 22.5 million
  7. Nicole Kidman: USD 22 million
  8. Ellen Pompeo: USD 19 million
  9. Elisabeth Moss: USD 16 million
  10. Viola Davis: USD 15.5 million

Combined, the ten highest-paid actresses earned in the 12 months leading up to June came up to USD 254 million. This is 20 per cent below the numbers projected last year. Whereas, the ten highest-paid male actors collected $545.5 million, almost double the amount. 

