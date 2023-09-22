Sofia Vergara's astonishing transition into Griselda Blanco for Netflix's 'Griselda' teaser

Prepare to be amazed as Sofia Vergara, known for her glamorous appearances on the red carpet and her roles in popular shows like "Modern Family" and as a judge on "America's Got Talent," undergoes a remarkable transformation. In the first teaser for Netflix's upcoming limited series "Griselda," Sofia Vergara takes on the challenging role of Griselda Blanco, the notorious Colombian drug cartel leader.

ALSO READ: 'She's taking full advantage': Sofia Vergara partying amidst Joe Manganiello divorce concerns friends since she's out 'every night'

The unrecognizable Sofia Vergara

In the teaser for the Netflix series "Griselda," Sofia Vergara is virtually unrecognizable as she embodies the character of Griselda Blanco. Her portrayal is a stark contrast to her usual glamorous appearance, leaving fans and viewers astounded by her dramatic transformation.

Netflix's "Griselda" is a six-episode limited series inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco. Griselda Blanco was a shrewd and ambitious figure who played a pivotal role in creating one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. The series is set against the backdrop of 1970s-80s Miami and explores Blanco's intriguing blend of charm and ruthless savagery, which enabled her to seamlessly navigate the worlds of business and family. She earned the moniker "the Godmother" due to her notoriety.

ALSO READ: Joe Manganiello has found NEW romance in a hot tub amid split with Sofia Vergara

Griselda's creative team

The series "Griselda" boasts a talented creative team, including Eric Newman, known for his work on "Narcos" and "Narcos: Mexico," as the showrunner. Other notable contributors include Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. Sofia Vergara herself is involved as a producer, along with Luis Balaguer and Latin World Entertainment.

Apart from Sofia Vergara's remarkable transformation, "Griselda" features an ensemble cast that includes Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito. This ensemble promises to bring Griselda Blanco's story to life with depth and authenticity.

Mark your calendar

The teaser provides a tantalizing glimpse of what's in store for viewers, and anticipation is building. "Griselda" is set to debut on Netflix on January 25, promising a riveting portrayal of one of the most enigmatic figures in the world of drug cartels.

ALSO READ: 'A lot of good and craziness and bad things happen': Sofia Vergara on her era of change amidst divorce from Joe Manganiello