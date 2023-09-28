Sofia Vergara's ex husband Joe Manganiello is replacing her AGT partner Howie Mandel from the show Deal or No Deal

Howie Mandel, the famous host of Deal or No Deal, is passing the torch to none other than Joe Manganiello! NBC recently announced that the Magic Mike actor, 46, will be making his game show debut as the host of the upcoming Deal or No Deal Island spinoff, set to premiere sometime in 2024.

Joe Manganiello is replacing AGT's judge Howie Mandel

In a teaser video, you can see Howie Mandel, who has been the host for a long time, literally passing the torch to Manganiello. He humorously explains that he can't host the show on an "undisclosed island location a world away from civilization" because he's a germaphobe and there will be bugs and snakes. So, they need someone adventurous, who loves games, and, of course, someone who's good-looking like him.

Manganiello dramatically appears into the frame as Mandel teases, "Not your average Joe..." After Manganiello accepts the "deal" to host Deal or No Deal in classic game show fashion, Mandel hands him the briefcase, which contains plane tickets, masks, gloves, and ointment – essential for island adventures, according to the comedian. Joe is taking over from Mandel, who also happens to judge America's Got Talent alongside Manganiello's ex, Sofïa Vergara.

According to NBC's press release, Deal or No Deal Island is a spin on the classic game where 13 players are transported to the Banker's private island to compete for cash in a season-long competition. While contestants won't be on a regular soundstage, they will face thrilling challenges and mind-bending dilemmas as they try to beat the banker for potentially the biggest cash prize in the show's history. As the host, Manganiello will guide contestants, lead the gameplay, convey the banker's offers, and help them make life-changing decisions.

Why Joe Manganiello is chosen as the host of Deal or No Deal?

“The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious, and devastatingly handsome,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure, and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

In July, Manganiello filed for divorce from the Modern Family star after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." Now, he's officially "dating" Winning Time actress and model Caitlin O'Connor, according to sources. They seem to share a great sense of humor and have hit it off well.

