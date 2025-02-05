Solange Knowles Reacts To Alicia Keys Grammys Speech; Writes ‘Omggg This Made Me…’

Alicia Key’s speech, when she received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys, was one of the wholesome highlights of the ceremony held on February 2. Many people including celebrities reacted to it and Solange Knowles also happens to be one of them.

In her acceptance speech, Knowles received a shoutout from the Girl on Fire singer, who also took the names of Missy Elliot, Grimes, Patrice Rushen, and Linda Perry as powerful female producers.

Keys expressed onstage, “I just want to give big love to my brother Dr. Dre who created a sound that began a movement, and your sound told me that if you’re a creative growing up in Compton or Hell’s Kitchen, you can touch the world.”

She mentioned having to “fight for a certain level of respect” as someone who writes, composes, and especially produces. She also talked about it being “strange” that one doesn't think of women as producers like Quincy Jomes, Dre, or her husband Swizzy. Keys talked about female producers powering the industry.

The Cranes in the Sky songstress took to her X account on February 3, Monday and shared a video from the prestigious event, and penned, “Omggg this made me smile so bigggg being mentioned in this lineup.” She added, “Let me go make some beats lol."

In the clip, the Way to the Show songstress’s sister, Beyonce also could be seen nodding her head and clapping at the same time alsong with many other A-list artists.

Back in 2024, Knowles conversed with Harpers Bazaar and shared that she had begun penning music for the tuba. She shared about not attempting to talk herself into releasing it, but she could “only imagine the eye rolls” from the individuals saying, “This b**** hasn't made an album.”