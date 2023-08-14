Solar Opposites Season 4: Where to watch the new season? Release date, cast, streaming details and more

The wait is over for the fans as season 4 of Solar Opposite will be airing today, August 14 2023. In the last episode of Solar Opposite Season 3, it left the audiences in anticipation as to who will be voicing Korva in the upcoming season after the departure of Roiland. Well, now Dan Steven will be replacing Korva’s voice, shaping the comedic fashion into a new direction. Apart from Dan Stevens who will replace the voice of Kora, Terry’s voice will be replaced by Thomas Middleditch, Yumyulack’s by Sean Giambron, Jesse Wearsprada by Mary Mack. Here’s a closer look at the specifics of the new season.

Solar Opposites Season 4 : Streaming Details and more.

This adventurous show is about a family of four alien oddballs who land on earth after their home planet is destroyed by a catastrophic asteroid. These four characters, Korvo (Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and their younger ones Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack) are in constant fight, as they cannot decide whether to depart to their home planet or stay back on earth.

Season 4 of Solar Opposite will stream on Hulu. In case you have missed any episode or if you want to rewatch the show, you can also find all the episodes streaming on Hulu. The streaming service of Hulu provides two subscription options to its users, the low-priced service with ads comes at $7.99 per month, and the premium service with no ads comes at $14.99 every month. You can watch all the latest episodes of Hulu just after they get aired.

Solar Opposites Season 4 Trailer

Solar Opposite has released a teaser trailer for season 4 on June 21, 2023. In this trailer, we can see that Dan Stevens will now be the voice of Korvo, as Justin Roiland has left the show. It shows that Terry accidently hits Korvo's neck, making him lose his voice. But, luckily they have a device that fixes the voice. So, the device not only fixes Korvo's voice but also changes the way he sounds onto a British accent. Now everyone, especially Terry is excited about Korvo's new accent. Watch out the trailer of Solar Opposite Season 4 here:

