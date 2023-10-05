‘Some dark energy’: When Timothée Chalamet opened up about feeling disoriented after Oscar campaign

Timothée Chalamet is an American and French actor. Chalamet soon became a star and a household name. In Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet cemented his status as a breakout star with a breathtakingly mature performance far above his years. Meanwhile, he also appeared in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird that year. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor. In addition to supporting appearances in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird in 2017 and Little Women in 2019, As prestigious as a nomination or even consideration for an Academy Award, Chalamet felt otherwise. In a 2020 interview with GQ magazine, Timothée Chalamet revealed he felt disoriented after his Oscar campaign.

Timothée Chalamet felt disoriented after his Oscar campaign

In a 2020 interview with GQ magazine , Timothée Chalamet expressed his thoughts on his 2019 Oscar campaign. An Oscar campaign left Chalamet feeling lost all over again. Everything he said was similar to his first time, except for him. He'd put in an outstanding performance, but one that might have piqued the interest of Oscar voters less than that first kiss with a stranger. Now he was in all the same places he had been before, at the same lunches, dinners, and cocktail parties, shaking hands with the same Academy members who showed up at everything to have a little nibble of the freshest biscuit, muttering awful things at him.

He told GQ, “You do not yet have my vote. I really don't know how to talk about this stuff, man, because my experience is at the heart of it. There's just some dark energy in these places, and I felt like I could see it this time. And so I wonder, Why isn't this going the same way?"

Timothée Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet has recently been in the news for his relationship with Kylie Jenner. The two are often seen out and about. But a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are feeling very secure now. According to a source, the 26-year-old reality star "felt comfortable stepping out" with the 27-year-old Dune actor. They went on to say that as she grew more secure and certain in their relationship, she felt ready to make things public. They decided to make Beyonce's Renaissance Tour concert stop their first public outing as a pair. According to the insider, Jenner "feels like she can be herself with him and really likes that."

Their relationship is allegedly sweet and affectionate, and their equation is strengthening with each second they spend together. The two "connect on a deep level," according to the insider. "Timothée is also a family man, and they share that bond. "Kylie Jenner's friends and family believe Timothée is wonderful and enjoy seeing her happy," they added. For the uninitiated, rumors of the two dating first surfaced earlier this year.

