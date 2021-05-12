Some more Tom Hiddleston please; 5 Reasons why we can't wait to watch the MCU series Loki

Tom Hiddleston's Marvel series, Loki is all set to release next month and here's why we are looking forward to it.

It may have been a dry year for Marvel film-wise, considering after much delay, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow will finally release in July this year. But when it comes to streaming, the studios have already churned out two successful shows with a third on the way. After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel is all set to release another series, this time focussing on Tom Hiddleston's Loki. If we have learnt anything from the other two Marvel shows, it's that we shouldn't judge it by its trailer, you never know what surprises are going to be thrown at us.

As for Loki, with Hiddleston's character getting the spotlight for the first time, thus there are a lot of expectations from the show, to do justice to the character that has mostly found itself to be lost among the bigger plots of Marvel films. With the series following Loki's multiple versions and also his encounter with the Time Variance Authority, we bet the series will offer some unexpected twists. While the series is set to release in June, 2021, we take a look at why we are looking forward to this MCU show.

The genius of Tom Hiddleston

If there's one thing we know about the show, it's that the lead star Tom Hiddleston will surely blow our minds. Hiddleston's acting genius is all about knowing when to underplay and when to notch things up a little higher when it comes playing a character like Loki. Hiddleston strikes the perfect balance of being charming at the same time annoying while playing a character like Loki and at no point does he give away the intentions of that beautiful Loki mind. With this series, Tom gets to convince everyone why he is the best choice to bring to life the God of mischief.

Loki's shapeshifting abilities

While the comics have shown Loki's character to be a proficient shapeshifter, with him taking various forms including male, female, and even animal characters, it will be interesting to see how much of it will be explored in the series. Not to mention, the trickster side of Loki maybe a little overdone in films for lighter scenes but it will be worth exploring, his more darker abilities in the show.

Loki's personality traits

With their recent shows, Marvel managed to dig deeper into the superhero image of its characters and had them tackle more real and relatable issues such as mental health, race, and more. In a series like Loki, it would be a shame if the makers don't deliver more on Loki's personality. What ticks him off and what sets him at ease, who does Loki turn to when in need are some pertinent questions that come up when discussing his character. From the trailers, it does seem like Loki may find an unexpected connection in someone like Owen Wilson's Mobius.

Loki's Tesseract obsession

Loki has been one character whose connection with the Tesseract has only gotten stronger. While the Tesseract has been an important object in several films, Loki's character has been shown to be the most obsessed with it. We're excited to see if what Loki does in the alternate timeline after he escaped with the Tesseract in Endgame.

Who's making a cameo?

Another point of attraction for Marvel fans will be to see if any other major characters such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor make a cameo in the series. With the series having a connection with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we can't wait to find out if there will be any cameos in the series related to the film. Not to mention how eagle-eyed everyone will be to spot some easter eggs.

Looks like Loki is going to be an exciting show and luckily it has now been preponed to release on June 9, 2021.

ALSO READ: Tom Hiddleston teases the 'drama' between Loki's 'chaos' & Time Variance Authority's 'order' in Disney+ series

Interesting facts about Tom Hiddleston you should know Which Marvel character did Tom Hiddleston audition for first? Tom Hiddleston auditioned for Thor but was finalised for Loki's role. What is Tom Hiddleston's debut film? Tom Hiddleston debuted in 2007 film Unrelated. Is Tom Hiddleston in Harry Potter? No. Tom Hiddleston did not star in Harry Potter films Which University did Tom Hiddleston attend? Tom Hiddleston attended University of Cambridge in UK.

Share your comment ×