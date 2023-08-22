'Some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had': When Hailey Bieber struggled with online hate due to Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber has been the target of a lot of social media bullying and vitriol. The model came into the spotlight after Justin Bieber started dating her months after his breakup with Selena Gomez. Hailey and Justin got engaged and tied the knot the same year, surprising netizens across the world. The Rhode founder has been the subject of hate ever since.

While the trolling was constant and never went away, it saw a resurgence in 2023 and Hailey took to her Instagram to share her struggles about the massive hate, body shaming, as well as comparisons with Gomez. Here's what the entrepreneur, who is rumored to be pregnant at the moment, had to say about the Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez never-ending drama.

ALSO READ: 'Yummy things are on the way': Hailey Bieber dons red swimsuit as she teases new 'strawberry girl' product while rubbishing pregnancy rumors

When Hailey Bieber struggled with Justin-Selena drama

In April, Hailey posted a message on her Instagram story and expressed her feelings, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile, to say the least."

Advertisement

She further added that she knows so many other people who feel the way she does, so she added that they are not alone. The TikTok drama between Gomez and her caused a lot of debate and discussion online. Several of Gomez's fans accused Hailey of copying the singer. When the model released her YouTube cooking show, the copycat accusations increased as fans alleged that Gomez's cooking series Selena + Chef was the inspiration behind it.

Hailey Bieber's statement on Selena Gomez drama

Both Hailey and the pop star publicly asked fans to stop hating each other, but it didn't do much. The drama continues to stir online despite it being five years since she married Justin. Certain shippers still call their marriage a PR stunt and keep creating their own conspiracy theories. Hailey also shared a statement about the narrative pitting her and Gomez against one another and called out trolls for fueling it unnecessarily, saying it was far from the truth.

Hailey pointed out that the hate was extremely harmful and while social media is a great way to build a community, such instances lead to extreme division. She explained that a lot of things are taken out of context or construed differently on the Internet. The socialite then continued that people need to be more thoughtful about what is said or done online. Hailey continued by promoting love, empathy, and compassion instead of hate and negativity.

ALSO READ: 'I feel like everybody's up my a**': When Hailey Bieber talked about the aftermath of marrying Justin Bieber in 2018