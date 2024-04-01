'Some People Would Confuse Us': Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Thinks Adele 'Hates' Her In Excerpt From New Memoir

Big secrets are being revealed by Rebel Wilson as she comes up with her new memoir, Rebel Rising. In the latest update, as the industry speaks of the book, a thought by the 44-year-old actress has been revealed that also involves Adele.

Adele hated Rebel Wilson

The two women are the most beautiful ones and have a super cheerful aura as individuals. However, when divulging about a few events in her life, Rebel Wilson recalled a bit of sour memories with Adele.

As per an excerpt from Rebel Rising that US Weekly reported recently, the Isn't It Romantic actress wrote, “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me.”

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another,” the Bridesmaids actress added.

While speaking more about it, Wilson made it clear that she is speaking on her assumptions about the Rolling In The Deep singer, as she admitted, “To be fair, I’ve never asked her.”

Speaking of the moments when the two crossed paths with each other, the Senior Year star claimed that the Hello singer would “always quickly” run away from her.

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds,” the Pitch Perfect star joked while also stating, “She didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy.’”

Rebel Rising, a book of bold statements

Rebel Rising isn't just a memoir about the claims involving the songstress; it talks about big names in the Hollywood Industry, particularly Sacha Baron Cohen.

Coming ahead bravely, Rebel Wilson spoke a little about the famous comic actor from Borat, Baron Cohen.

Calling him a “massive a-hole," the Grimsby actress revealed that she was “scared” of working with the actor because of her experience with him while filming The Brothers Grimsby.

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene,” the actress recalled about her terrible experience, as published by PEOPLE.

The similar report also spoke of an event when the 52-year-old actor asked the How To Be Single star “to film an additional scene” for the comedy movie, which was released in 2016.

This is when “he pulls his pants down” and said, “‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’” alleged Rebel Wilson.

Following the claims, the actor from Ali G Indahouse has called the words of Wilson “demonstrably false.”

Rebel Rising is set to hit the bookshelves on April 2, 2024.

