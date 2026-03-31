Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Ending Explained: What Goes Wrong in Rachel and Nicky’s Wedding? Find Out

In Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, Rachel Harkin (Camila Morrone) and Nicky Cunningham (Adam DiMarco) are less than a week away from their big day. Just ahead of their wedding, the planning gets super strange (and interesting) as Rachel ends up having this inexplicable thought that something is about to go very wrong. Unable to shake the feeling, she is wary of her would-be husband’s family, who are not exactly too welcoming of her. However, something bad happens on her end, proving the title’s worth in a rather sinister twist of fate.

The latest horror miniseries, helmed by the Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things) and Haley Z. Boston, hit the screens with a Netflix premiere on March 26, 2026. Apart from the engaged couple played by Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco, the series brings on Gus Birney, Karla Crome, Sawyer Fraser, Jeff Wilbusch, Ted Levine, and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the project. The 8-part series was released all at once and showcased how weddings can soon turn deadly with a little spark.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Ending

The last episode of the show follows the duo on their wedding day and how the bride learns of the curse that’s following her family after The Witness reveals it to her in a previous part. To outsmart it, she needs to believe that she’s marrying her soulmate and do so before sundown, else the curse will follow the other person’s family, in this case Nicky, and take down everyone in their bloodline. Rachel has the choice to drink a potion that would ensure that her man is the absolute one for her, but chooses to trust their connection instead.

As their nuptials are about to start at the groom’s family cabin, he gets cold feet and starts to question whether he really wants to marry Rachel, right at the altar. The delay kickstarts the bad side of the curse, killing Rachel and others from Nicky’s side of the family, as the curse then attaches itself to his bloodline. The couple does say their I dos, but the wedding never reaches its rightful place as his hesitation shakes her own belief in their relationship, starting a chain of demises.

His mom, Victoria (Jennifer Jason Leigh), bleeds to death, and so does Portia (Gus Birney), neither of whom believed they married their soulmates. Nicky, however, survives because of the trust in his love for Rachel, and she comes back to life, turning into The Witness herself, left to watch the following weddings in Nicky’s bloodline, including one for his brother’s son Jude (Sawyer Fraser), whom she warns.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen includes the large message of not wasting your time on relationships that you do not believe in.

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