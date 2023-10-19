‘Something weird happened': Revisit the time Emma Stone admitted the best part of her big Oscar night was Leonardo DiCaprio

Back in 2018, Emma Stone spoke about her experience when she won the Academy Awards for Best Actress for the movie La La Land. The actress later made an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared that the best part for her that night was the presence of Leonardo DiCaprio. The fact that she received the award from DiCaprio made it all the more special. She was a die-hard fan of the actor ever since she was a teenager.

Emma Stone revealed that she was elated when Leonardo DiCaprio presented her with an Academy Award

Jimmy Fallon asked Emma Stone about her experience at the Academy Awards and if she remembered getting handed the award. To this Stone replied, “What was really nuts in my experience was that it was Leonardo DiCaprio who is Jack from Titanic. But I’d seen that movie so many times and I had a framed photo of him in my room when I was a kid that was signed by him.”

ALSO READ: 'Think your wiring is just...': Revisit when Emma Stone revealed her mother believed she was born with her 'nerves outside of' her body

Emma Stone shared her experience on winning the Academy Award

The Oscar winner continued, “And then I just… it was just like, walking up there and just like getting to be near him was really exciting.” She also referred to her experience winning the award with her little brother by her side and added, “So it sounds like everything other than the thing itself was the best part.” She laughed and added, “I’m very grateful. It was really fun, the whole thing.”

Later in the interview Jimmy Fallon asked her what she did with her Academy Award, and if it was weird to have it in her house. To this she revealed that she had given it to her mother.

In a separate interview with Sirius XM, she spoke about winning the award and revealed that, “Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cause it was him. And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theatres. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life.”

ALSO READ: 'Those freaks!': When Emma Stone was DESPERATE to move to Hollywood; she used THIS hilarious plan to convince her parents