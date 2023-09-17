'Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy...': Halle Berry calls out Drake for using her image to promote new track Slime You Out

It has only been a few days since Drake posted a photo of Halle Berry to tease his new track with SZA, titled Slime You Out. While the song is out and is being loved by the fans, it was Halle who was not particularly impressed by the entire gesture. This week, the actress took to Instagram to share a post addressing the entire issue. She clarified that Drake did not ask for permission before using her image as a promotional stunt. Here is everything to know about the matter.

Halle Berry calls out Drake

The use of Halle Berry's image without her consent has sparked outrage among fans and the actress as well. Halle Berry, 57, took to Instagram to express her disappointment. In a cryptic post, the actress shared a quote that read, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you're a woman!"

In response to a fan's inquiry about her thoughts on Drake's use of her photo, Berry replied, "Didn't get my permission. That's not cool. I thought better of him! Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!"

As of now, Drake has not addressed Berry's claims publicly, leaving many wondering how this controversy will unfold. It will be interesting to see what the rapper has to say on the matter.

More about Slime You Out and Drake's upcoming album

Slime You Out serves as the first single from Drake's upcoming album, For All the Dogs. The album features unique artwork—an illustration of a dog with red eyes drawn by Drake's 6-year-old son, Adonis. Drake's upcoming album, For All the Dogs, comes after his two releases in 2022: Honestly, Nevermind and the collaborative project with 21 Savage titled Her Loss.

This highly anticipated album is set to feature guest appearances from notable artists like Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, and, of course, SZA. The mere possibility of these collaborations has generated intense speculation and excitement among fans. Mark your calendars because the album is scheduled for release on September 22, 2023.

