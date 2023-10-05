'Somewhere between season...': When Matthew Perry admitted to not remembering 3 years of filming FRIENDS because of alcoholism

Hollywood celebrities coming out of alcoholism and sharing their experiences about their addiction have always been an inspiration. As the world already knows Matthew Perry has been making fans laugh for many years with his role as Chandler Bing in FRIENDS which aired from 1994 to 2004, he has never shied away from opening up about his struggles. Sharing about such an incident, the actor revealed that he does not remember nearly three years of filming the sitcom which gave him fame all around the globe because of alcoholism.

Matthew Perry could not remember three years of shooting FRIENDS

The FRIENDS actor has battled a long way with substance abuse, including alcohol and Vicodin. It can be assumed that the episodes with the character of Chandler were often portrayed on autopilot. During an appearance on Britain’s BBC Radio 2 , the actor was asked what his least favorite Friends episode was and Perry admitted his memory of those times is lacking. “I think the answer is I don’t remember three years of it. So none of those … somewhere between season 3 and 6,” said Matthew Perry.

He later added, “A little bit of the time, I was a little out of it, yeah.” The reported timeline of Perry's nadir when it came to his addictions, which would have included legendary episodes of Friends, like; The One Without The Ski Trip, The One With Chandler in a Box, and The One With Chandler's Work Laugh.

Serving Sara actor wanted to make it to Hollywood despite his alcohol issues

The actor did win the hearts of millions as Chandler Bing on the hit 90s NBC sitcom but behind the scenes he was battling a painful addiction he was determined to keep hidden. Detailing more about his struggles, he also relieved some of his most painful memories while working on the iconic series. Matthew Perry developed a dependence on drinking as early as 14 and admitted, "By the time I was 18, I was drinking every day" and was desperate to make it in Hollywood.

