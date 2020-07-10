  1. Home
Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing on You or Ha Ji Won in Secret Garden: Who has best chemistry with Hyun Bin? VOTE

While Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin mesmerised us all with their crackling chemistry in the 2020 K-drama, Crash Landing on You; a decade ago it was the former's electrifying chemistry with Ha Ji-won in Secret Garden that viewers couldn't get enough of. Vote and comment which actress do you think has the best chemistry with the 37-year-old actor.
5430 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2020 11:17 am
Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won took home the Best Couple Award at the SBS Awards for their electrifying chemistry in Secret Garden.Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won took home the Best Couple Award at the SBS Awards for their electrifying chemistry in Secret Garden.
When it comes to K-dramas, viewers always anticipate how the chemistry between the main leads would be. It's one of the determining factors for said viewers to become lifelong fans and whether they would be invested in the series, in the first place! Hyun Bin, who is amongst the most popular K-drama stars is a genius when it comes to onscreen chemistry with his lovely co-stars; whether it be with Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You or Ha Ji-won in Secret Garden.

Before working on CLOY, Bin and Ye-jin had starred together in The Negotiation. Hence. the actors were more well-tuned with each other by the time they starred in the popular 2020 K-drama. Viewers were instantly on attention mode as you can't ignore the crackling chemistry that the co-stars share which spearheaded the star-crossed lovers' storyline to perfection. From their first meet, as Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress, falls into the arms of Ri Jeong-hyeok, a North Korean captain in the Korean People's Army, to their eventual blossoming romance, Bin and Ye-jin are as cute as they are fiery on-screen.

On the other hand, we have Bin and Ha Ji-won, who over a decade ago left us in awe with their electrifying chemistry in Secret Garden, which just like the CLOY pair was equal parts adorable and passionate. Moreover, it's their rebellious equation with the social class playing a big role that had viewers hooked on to the popular K-drama. Their chemistry never left the frame even once; not even when their characters' souls switched bodies. Moreover, the pair deservedly took home the Best Couple Award at the SBS Awards.

This begs the question; Who has the best chemistry with Hyun Bin? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

