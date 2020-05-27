Is Song Hye Kyo dating ex beau Hyun Bin after split from Song Joong Ki? Clues that hint their romantic reunion

After her divorce with Song Joong Ki finalised, fans are speculating that Song Hye Kyo might have reunited with Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin.

Song Hye Kyo is officially single as her divorce from Song Joong Ki came through. However, recent the word on the internet is that the Descendants of the Sun star might have a new romance blooming or rather reblooming in her life. Judging by recent social media activities, several international publications suggest that there are chances Song Hye Kyo has romantically reunited with Hyun Bin. For the unversed, the actress dated the Crash Landing On You star a little over a decade ago.

The two stars worked in The World They Live In together. They 2009, they announced their relationship but they split in 2011, before Bin was enlisted for the military. Via Today Online, fans online have presented their observations to suggest that the former lovebirds might be back together.

It all began when fans pointed out that Hye Kyo’s friend, actress Park Sol Mi, uploaded a screenshot of The World They Live In's soundtrack. The screenshot was shared with a caption, "This difficult and tiring love". The image drew Hye Kyo's attention. She took to the comments section and wrote, "Sister, hahaha." When fans began quizzing Sol Mi if the former couple has reunited, the actress switched off the comments section.

The action obviously raised eyebrows. Fans dived down into investigation and pointed out that there is a picture that Hye Kyo shared on her Instagram account recently which bears a close resemblance to a location seen in a commercial featuring Hyun Bin. Fans also spotted the actress sporting an S and H necklace. This left fans speculating that the H might mean Hyun.

While these hints might form a convincing theory, there are chances that these are mere coincidences. There are chances that Hye Kyo might have just landed at the same spot as the commercial shoot, not knowing Hyun has filmed there. As for the pendant, the actress's Instagram handle reads, "Hyekyo Song" which should put a rest to the missing "K" speculations.

Nevertheless, do you think Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin should get back together? Let us know in the comments below.

