Song Hye Kyo joins a professor to donate 10,000 guidebooks to the Korean National Association in LA

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo joins professor Seo Kyung-duk to donate 10,000 Korean/English books to the historic Korean National Association in Los Angeles.

While fans await to see Song Hye-kyo on the screen again, the actress has been doing her share of activities to make an impact on society. The actress has reportedly joined a South Korean professor to donate books. As per The Korea Times, the Descendants of the Sun star and professor Seo Kyung-duk have donated 10,000 Korean/English books to the historic Korean National Association in Los Angeles. The books donated aim at providing information "about the historic site of the Korean independence movement against Japan."

The donations are reportedly a part of the "Refill Project". The campaign began last year with the motive to "refill" leaflets at historic Korean sites around the world. "I believe it is more important to keep 'refilling' the books than provide new ones at another site. This is our second donation for the project this year. The first contribution was made to the site of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea in Chongqing, China," Professor Seo wrote on his Facebook. The actress has reportedly been donating guidebooks and other items for over nine years. These donations have been made to 22 historic sites.

Meanwhile, the actress has been in the headlines recently for showing her support to the South Korean movie #ALIVE. The actress was present at the special screening and shared a photo of it on her Instagram. She was present in the audience to support her friend, also the lead actor of the zombie thriller, Yoo Ah In. Read the details in the link below.

