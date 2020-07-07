Song Hye Kyo remembers Oscar winning film composer Ennio Morricone who passed away at 91

International stars mourn the demise of acclaimed Italian music composer Ennio Morricone. South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo took to Instagram to remember the Oscar-winner music composer.

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo joined the world to mourn the loss of Ennio Morricone. The week began on a heartbreaking note as the Italian media confirmed Morricone passed away recently. The 91-year-old Oscar-winning music composure has sprinkled his magic on several movies including The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Cinema Paradiso, The Hateful Eight, and The Untouchables to name a few. Italian news agency Ansa reported the acclaimed music composer passed away in a hospital having fractured his femur in a fall some days ago.

Several music composers and actors took to social media to remember the music composer. Song Hye Kyo joined them in remembering Ennio. The Descendants of the Sun star took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of Debora's Theme composed by Ennio for the 1984 international film Once upon a time in America. Ennio bagged the Best Film Music at the BAFTA Awards and Best Original Score at the LAFCA for the movie.

Check out Song Hye Kyo's post below:

The actress's new Instagram Stories comes a few days after she used the platform to show her support to South Korean movie #ALIVE. The actress made her way to watch her close friend aka movie's lead actor Yoo Ah In in action. She shared the picture Yoo Ah In standing with Park Shin Hye and others on the stage of Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul and addressing the crowd. Song Hye Kyo was also in the news after Parasite star Cho Yeo Jeong gushes about their bond with the actress during the duo's time in high school. Read more about it in the link below.

