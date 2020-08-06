Song Hye Kyo reveals her thoughts about love and friendship after her agency debunked Hyun Bin dating rumours

Song Hye Kyo opened up about her thoughts on love and friendship. The Descendants of the Sun star also shared the lessons she learned during the COVID-19 crisis.

Song Hye Kyo was in the news over the weekend after rumours claimed that the actress was dating Hyun Bin. This was the second time that the Descendants of the Sun star was subjected to these speculations. While the speculations caught fire and left tongues wagging, her agency debunked the rumours of the actress moving on with the Crash Landing On You star after her split from Song Joong Ki. While the actress is not seeing anyone currently, she recently shared her thoughts on love and friendship.

In an interview with W Korea, via SCMP.com, Song Hye Kyo revealed she treats friendship and love with sincerity. "Kinship and friendship, I treat it sincerely. The most valuable emotion in life is when it is felt mutually, truthfully and wholeheartedly. [Every] story of love has something in common: [the] maintenance and preservation of affection requires an assiduous and cooperative attitude from both sides," she said.

The statement comes after her agency issued a statement denying the actress is dating Hyun Bin. "This is not the first time that Chinese media outlets have released random and unfounded news articles. These media outlets often make up things in their own imagination,” the agency said, via Soompi. “Song Hye Kyo is currently reviewing offers for various projects. Nothing particular has happened," the agency added.

Meanwhile, in the interview with W Korea, Song Hye also shared the valuable lessons she learned during the COVID-19 crisis. She said that the Coronavirus crisis has helped her value the people who stand by her. "I have learned a lot about myself during this time. I have learned to cherish the people in my life who have stood by me through the most challenging times," she reflected in the interview.

The That Winter, the Wind Blows star also said that it is important to spread love, sacrifice for our loved ones and interacting with people around us. "At the end of the day, all we have is each other and all we can offer one another during this time is love and kindness. Love, care and share with people around you, because they may need it more than you think," she added.

Song Hye Kyo has been making the headlines for various reasons over the past few weeks. The actress caught fans' attention when she stepped out to show her friend Yoo Ah In some support at the premiere of #ALIVE. The zombie-horror movie sees the actor star opposite Park Shin Hye. Song Hye Kyo was in the audience to shower the film with love. The actress had shared a picture from the venue on her Instagram account and gave the team of the movie a huge shoutout.

Apart from it, Song Hye Kyo also made the headlines for donating books towards about10,000 guidebooks to the Korean National Association in Los Angeles. The South Korean diva joined professor Seo Kyung Duk to donate 10,000 Korean/English books towards the historic site. The Korea Times previously reported the books aim to provide information "about the historic site of the Korean independence movement against Japan." The donations are a part of the "Refill Project". Speaking about the project, the professor took to Facebook and said, "I believe it is more important to keep 'refilling' the books than provide new ones at another site. This is our second donation for the project this year. The first contribution was made to the site of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea in Chongqing, China."

While Song Hye Kyo has her hands full, the actress's high school friend aka Parasite star Cho Yeo Jeong reminisced about the days when the former took care of her. The confession came after Cho Yeo Jeong took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from her school days. Check out the interaction here: Parasite star Cho Yeo Jeong gushes about how Song Hye Kyo took good care of her during her high school days

On the work front, Song Hye Kyo was last seen in tvN's Encounter. The actress starred opposite Park Bo Gum in the 2018-2019 drama.

