Song Hye Kyo supports Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In as she attends the premiere of #ALIVE; See Pic

A special premiere of the Korean movie #ALIVE was hosted this week. The film, which stars Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye in the lead, saw Song Hye‑kyo come to support the cast.
This week, South Korean movie lovers will be treated to zombie thriller #ALIVE. The movie stars Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye in the lead. Ahead of its release, the cast and crew came together for a special premiere of the movie. The premiere took place in Seoul and the Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye‑kyo was present to support the film. The actress, who is also a close friend of the movie's lead actor Yoo Ah-in, sat in the audience to cheer for the movie. 

Song Hye-kyo shares the same agency as Yoo Ah-in (UAA) and has worked with Zip Cinema through her 2014 film My Palpitating Life. Song Hye-kyo took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the cast standing on the stage of Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul. She shared the image with the caption, "#ALIVE #Zip Cinema.”

A post shared by Song HuiQiao 송혜교 Lorraine Song (@songhyekyozone) on

In a recent press conference, Yoo Ah-in said, that viewers will be able to relate to the movie. As reported by Soompi, the actor said, "The film is about survival and isolation, and about longing to meet others, escape, and feel freedom, so it’s inevitable that it will make people think about what’s going on now. I think that a lot of people will be able to relate to the story of ‘#ALIVE." The actor added, "I hope that our movie will help people strongly feel how precious it is to be alive and feel gratitude.”

