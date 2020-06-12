Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri starrer Space Sweepers DELAYED due to COVID 19; Possible new release revealed

Song Joong Ki was set to rule the summer with Space Sweepers. However, the makers have decided to delay the film's release owing to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the releases of numerous international films, including the Korean movie industry. While filming has been obviously impacted, it has now been revealed that the release date of an upcoming Song Joong Ki movie has also been affected due to the Coronavirus crisis. The actor was soon to grace the screen in Space Sweepers. He stars with Kim Tae Ri. While fans were eager to see the Joong Ki in action, they will have to wait a little longer for the makers have decided to delay the release date.

As reported by Soompi, a representative of the film confirmed the delay. They also added that the production team is eyeing a Chuseok, a Korean festival equivalent of Thanksgiving in the US, for the premiere of the movie. “Although ‘Space Sweepers’ was scheduled to premiere in summer, we will be postponing the release due to the effects of COVID-19. We are preparing with the goal of a Chuseok (Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving) premiere.” Chuseok is spread between September 30 and October 2 this year.

This isn't the only Joong Ki movie impacted by the outbreak. The actor was shooting in Columbia when the COVID-19 outbreak forced the makers to halt filming and Joong Ki returned to South Korea. On May 25, it was revealed that the filming has been pushed to next year. Distribution company Megabox Plus M's source revealed, “Filming for ‘Bogotá’ has been pushed back to next year due to COVID-19. The decision was made for the health and safety of the cast and crew. The details are currently being ironed out.”

It was previously rumoured that Bogota has 'fallen through'. But the team had clarified that the movie is still in the making. Read about it here: Song Joong Ki led project Bogota has 'fallen through'? Producers slams rumours; Share filming update

