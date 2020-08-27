Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri starrer Space Sweepers DELAYED yet again owing to the resurgence of COVID 19

Space Sweepers starring Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri in the lead has been delayed yet again. The movie's release has been pushed due to the resurgence of COVID 19.

Fans hoping to watch Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri's upcoming space movie Space Sweepers will have to wait longer. The sci-fi movie was previously delayed to release in September. However, it has been revealed that the movie is getting a new release date again. The delay in release has been decided after there was a resurgence of COVID 19 cases in South Korea, especially in Seoul metropolitan area. This has led to push the government into taking stricter measures to curb the surge.

As reported by Soompi, the makers have officially postponed the premiere of Space Sweepers. A source of Space Sweepers informed that they will announce the new release date after monitoring the situation. "Although ‘Space Sweepers’ was set to premiere on September 23, it will now be temporarily delayed due to the situation regarding the spread of COVID-19. We will announce the new release date after monitoring the current situation. We ask for everyone’s understanding and we hope that the situation will be under control soon," the insider said.

There are a few other Korean movies that have also been delayed. Jang Hyuk’s action film The Swordsman, Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Won, and Ha Ji Won’s film Collateral, and animated horror Beauty Water have also been delayed. Speaking about the movie recently, the director revealed that he came up with the idea about 10 years ago. Song Joong Ki learned about the concept when he worked with the director on A Werewolf Boy, nine years ago. Read all about it here: Song Joong Ki learned about Space Sweepers 9 years ago: Thought concept was new; Attracted to the challenge

