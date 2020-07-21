Song Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin's agencies WARN fans of impostor social media accounts of the stars

Song Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin's agencies reached out to fans to warn them of fake social media profiles impersonating the two stars.

Agencies of South Korean stars Song Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin reached out to fans to warn them of fake social media accounts pretending to be the two stars. It has been reported that there are fake accounts on the SNS of the Descendants of the Sun star and The Heirs actor. Before fans fall prey to these imposters, the agencies decided to clear the air on the accounts. Song Joong Ki's agency HiSTORY D&C, who also manages Yang Kyung Won, clarified that the two actors don't have a private social media account.

Issuing a statement in Korean and English, the statement read, "Our actors Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won do not have their own social media outlets. Furthermore, HiSTORY D&C and our affiliated actors do not demand any money and valuables or personal information under any circumstances whatsoever. We hope this clears any misunderstandings for our fans. Thank you.”

Kim Woo Bin's agency AM Entertainment also issued a similar statement. "Currently, our actor Kim Woo Bin does not have a personal social media account (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.)," the statement read. The agency also said that any information shared about the actor will be via the agency's official social media platforms. "Once again, no other accounts exists, so please be careful of these fake accounts," the statement pressed.

Check out both the statements below:

On the work front, Song Joong Ki could return to the small screen soon. The actor has been offered the lead in Vincenzo. Apart from that, he also has a few projects in the pipeline, including Bogota. As for Kim Woo Bin, he will be seen in “Alien” (working title) with Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri, Jo Woo Jin, Honey Lee, Kim Ui Sung, and Yum Jung Ah.

