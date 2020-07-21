  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Song Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin's agencies WARN fans of impostor social media accounts of the stars

Song Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin's agencies reached out to fans to warn them of fake social media profiles impersonating the two stars.
1086 reads Mumbai
Song Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin's agencies WARN fans of impostor social media accounts of the starsSong Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin's agencies WARN fans of impostor social media accounts of the stars
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Agencies of South Korean stars Song Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin reached out to fans to warn them of fake social media accounts pretending to be the two stars. It has been reported that there are fake accounts on the SNS of the Descendants of the Sun star and The Heirs actor. Before fans fall prey to these imposters, the agencies decided to clear the air on the accounts. Song Joong Ki's agency HiSTORY D&C, who also manages Yang Kyung Won, clarified that the two actors don't have a private social media account. 

Issuing a statement in Korean and English, the statement read, "Our actors Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won do not have their own social media outlets. Furthermore, HiSTORY D&C and our affiliated actors do not demand any money and valuables or personal information under any circumstances whatsoever. We hope this clears any misunderstandings for our fans. Thank you.”

Kim Woo Bin's agency AM Entertainment also issued a similar statement. "Currently, our actor Kim Woo Bin does not have a personal social media account (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.)," the statement read. The agency also said that any information shared about the actor will be via the agency's official social media platforms. "Once again, no other accounts exists, so please be careful of these fake accounts," the statement pressed. 

Check out both the statements below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

공지 - 안녕하세요. 에이엠엔터테인먼트 입니다. 최근 김우빈 배우의 사칭 SNS 계정이 다수 발견되어, 팬 여러분들이 혼란을 겪는 상황이 발생하여 공지 드립니다. 현재 우빈 배우는 개인 SNS (인스타그램, 페이스북, 트위터, 등)를 운영하고 있지 않습니다. 우빈 배우의 소식을 확인할 수 있는 SNS는, 에이엠엔터테인먼트가 운영하고 있는 공식 인스타그램 (@ament_official) 외엔 없음을 말씀 드립니다. 김우빈 배우의 이름으로 된 SNS는 일체 운영하지 않으니, 팬 여러분들께서는 이 점 꼭 인지하셔서 사칭 계정에 피해를 입지 않도록 주의 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다. - Hello, this is AM Entertainment. Recently, a number of false SNS accounts have been found, causing confusion among our fans. Currently our actor Kim Woobin does not have a personal SNS (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.). We want to inform our fans that only AM Entertainment’s official instagram (@ament_official) delivers news of Woobin. Once again, no other accounts exist, so please be careul of these fake accounts. Thank you.

A post shared by 에이엠엔터테인먼트 (@ament_official) on

On the work front, Song Joong Ki could return to the small screen soon. The actor has been offered the lead in Vincenzo. Apart from that, he also has a few projects in the pipeline, including Bogota. As for Kim Woo Bin, he will be seen in “Alien” (working title)  with Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri, Jo Woo Jin, Honey Lee, Kim Ui Sung, and Yum Jung Ah.

Credits :TwitterInstagramGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement