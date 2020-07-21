Song Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin's agencies WARN fans of impostor social media accounts of the stars
Agencies of South Korean stars Song Joong Ki and Kim Woo Bin reached out to fans to warn them of fake social media accounts pretending to be the two stars. It has been reported that there are fake accounts on the SNS of the Descendants of the Sun star and The Heirs actor. Before fans fall prey to these imposters, the agencies decided to clear the air on the accounts. Song Joong Ki's agency HiSTORY D&C, who also manages Yang Kyung Won, clarified that the two actors don't have a private social media account.
Issuing a statement in Korean and English, the statement read, "Our actors Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won do not have their own social media outlets. Furthermore, HiSTORY D&C and our affiliated actors do not demand any money and valuables or personal information under any circumstances whatsoever. We hope this clears any misunderstandings for our fans. Thank you.”
Kim Woo Bin's agency AM Entertainment also issued a similar statement. "Currently, our actor Kim Woo Bin does not have a personal social media account (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.)," the statement read. The agency also said that any information shared about the actor will be via the agency's official social media platforms. "Once again, no other accounts exists, so please be careful of these fake accounts," the statement pressed.
공지 - 안녕하세요. 에이엠엔터테인먼트 입니다. 최근 김우빈 배우의 사칭 SNS 계정이 다수 발견되어, 팬 여러분들이 혼란을 겪는 상황이 발생하여 공지 드립니다. 현재 우빈 배우는 개인 SNS (인스타그램, 페이스북, 트위터, 등)를 운영하고 있지 않습니다. 우빈 배우의 소식을 확인할 수 있는 SNS는, 에이엠엔터테인먼트가 운영하고 있는 공식 인스타그램 (@ament_official) 외엔 없음을 말씀 드립니다. 김우빈 배우의 이름으로 된 SNS는 일체 운영하지 않으니, 팬 여러분들께서는 이 점 꼭 인지하셔서 사칭 계정에 피해를 입지 않도록 주의 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다. - Hello, this is AM Entertainment. Recently, a number of false SNS accounts have been found, causing confusion among our fans. Currently our actor Kim Woobin does not have a personal SNS (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.). We want to inform our fans that only AM Entertainment’s official instagram (@ament_official) delivers news of Woobin. Once again, no other accounts exist, so please be careul of these fake accounts. Thank you.
On the work front, Song Joong Ki could return to the small screen soon. The actor has been offered the lead in Vincenzo. Apart from that, he also has a few projects in the pipeline, including Bogota. As for Kim Woo Bin, he will be seen in “Alien” (working title) with Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri, Jo Woo Jin, Honey Lee, Kim Ui Sung, and Yum Jung Ah.