Song Joong Ki and lawyer involved in a recent dating rumour warn of legal action

Song Joong Ki and a lawyer were rumoured to have been dating. The Descendants of the Sun star's agency issued a statement last week. However, now his agency has issued a new warning against those spreading unverified rumours.

Last week, rumours did the rounds suggesting that Song Joong Ki has moved on from Song Hye Kyo. The actor, who recently got a divorce from the Descendants of the Sun star, was speculated to be dating a lawyer. However, the Space Sweeper star's agency clarified that Joong Ki isn't dating the lawyer. They issued a statement clarifying the news of the speculation. Now, the actor's agency and the lawyer have issued separate statements warning of possible legal action against spreading the false rumour.

History D&C has issued a strong warning against those who began and spread the misinformation about the Joong Ki's dating life sans substantial evidence. They also said they "intend to pursue civil and criminal action" against tabloid articles about Song Joong Ki.

Read the full statement here:

This is an announcement from History D&C.

We are issuing a strong warning against those who are inventing and spreading misinformation and false speculation about our artists without evidence. The indiscriminate spread of false information and the reproduction of rumors that exaggerate the truth are clear examples of criminal behavior.

As an agency, we cherish our artists and we will protect their basic rights. We intend to pursue civil and criminal action against tabloid articles about our artist, the starters and spreaders of malicious rumors about our artist, and malicious commenters who slander our artist out of spite.

We plan to continue actively monitoring the situation in order to prevent further harm. We will do our best to protect our artist’s rights. Thank you.

On the other hand, the law firm where the lawyer works has issued a statement on behalf of their employee warning of similar actions. They have warned against spreading her personal information and sharing unverified information. "We are monitoring the spread of false information. If this criminal behavior continues, we will seek criminal and civil action in the form of criminal charges and damage lawsuits," the law firm's statement read.

Read the full statement below:

This is Lee & Ko.

One of the lawyers at our firm has been involved in a false rumor that she is dating Song Joong Ki, and her personal information and false information about her private life has been indiscriminately shared on social media, online broadcasts, and portal sites.

It is a serious criminal act to spread false rumors and reveal someone’s personal information. We ask that people stop circulating these rumors and delete posts with false information.

As a law firm, in order to protect our lawyer, we are monitoring the spread of false information. If this criminal behavior continues, we will seek criminal and civil action in the form of criminal charges and damage lawsuits.

Thank you.

Last week, History D&C told OSEN, “Song Joong Ki’s dating rumors are not true. There have been groundless rumors spreading within the legal industry, but upon checking, it was not true.” On the work front, the actor has a movie set to release. He is soon to appear in Space Sweepers. The movie was scheduled to release this summer. However, the movie has been delayed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Joong Ki stars opposite Kim Tae Ri in the Korean movie. A source from the production told Soomp that the makers are planning to release the movie around Chuseok, a Korean festival equivalent of Thanksgiving in the US, for the premiere of the movie.

On the other hand, the actor has Bogota to complete. Joong Ki was filming the project in Columbia when the Coronavirus outbreak forced the team to halt filming. In May, the team had said they are intending on resuming filming later this summer. "Although filming has been delayed, the situation is beginning to improve in Korea and in some countries overseas, so we currently have plans to resume filming this summer. The project has not fallen through," the Soompi report read.

The actor also decided to step down from Season of You and Me. The actor let go of the project owing to scheduling issues. "Song Joong Ki will not be appearing in ‘Season of You and Me.’ Due to this unavoidable situation, he is currently adjusting his schedule for the second half of the year. Nothing has yet been confirmed [about his upcoming plans]," the agency's representative revealed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong ki and Song Hye kyo file for divorce due to THIS reason

Share your comment ×