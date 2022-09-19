Song Joong Ki Birthday: 5 Reasons why we'd love to see the Vincenzo star make his Hollywood debut

Fans are well-versed with Song Joong Ki's charming performances in cult dramas and hit movies like Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo to A Werewolf Boy and Space Sweepers. We'll next be seeing the Hallyu star in the highly-awaited drama The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate. While Song Joong Ki has already taken over Korean entertainment, one popular project at a time, one can't help but envision how a Hollywood career would look like for the talented actor, especially with the recent embrace of K-content by the West. SJK is already a big name across the globe, and it will indeed be interesting to see him dominate Hollywood as we know only he can!

It's impossible to talk about the Hallyu Wave and not have Song Joong Ki 's name added to the conversation! The Sungkyunkwan Scandal star, who turned 37 today, i.e. September 19, has time and again proved his impeccable acting mettle which justifies the massive fan following he enjoys. Besides being a gifted performer, SJK is also excruciatingly good-looking and can make anyone go weak in the knees with his handsomeness.

Here are 5 reasons why we'd love to see Song Joong Ki make his Hollywood debut:

His diverse acting range

From playing the captivating Captain Yoo Shi Jin in Descendants of the Sun to the devilish Vincenzo Cassano in Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki has tackled characters with varying shades of black and white, sometimes even grey. Whether it's the good guy, bad guy, or somewhere in between the two, SJK has always nailed any complex role that's come his way with an elegant attitude.

His charismatic "lead star" dominance over any screen

If there's one thing about Song Joong Ki that's undebatable, it's his dominating presence over any screen, whether it be in a drama or a movie. Taking popular examples of Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun; on one hand, as Vincenzo, SJK embodied a bada*s character with such finesse, that you couldn't help but root for him to win it all in the end and on the other hand, in DOTS, the actor's charms come blazing through, leaving us all the more enamoured. Lead character energy, indeed!

He can exude passionate chemistry with anyone

From Song Hye Kyo to Jeon Yeo Been, Song Joong Ki has been a part of many classic K-drama couples that have separate fanbases of their own thanks to the tantalising chemistry shared. It won't be wrong to say that SJK can share electrifying chemistry with everybody, even a rock!

His insane-level popularity

As a primary Hallyu star, Song Joong Ki is a name known across the globe for his fabulous performances and Greek God-like looks. With millions and millions of fans at his beck and call, a Hollywood debut would increase his already huge fanbase to newer heights than was thought possible.

His command over the English language

In many successful projects of his like Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong Ki has spoken in English, with immense clarity, much to his international fans' happiness. Hence, making a debut in Hollywood would be a piece of cake for SJK!

Happy Birthday, Song Joong Ki!

