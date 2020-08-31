Song Joong Ki bonds with his adorable little nephew as Space Sweepers star enjoys a staycation with family

Song Joong Ki recently took a vacation with his family. The actor's brother shared photos and videos from the staycation giving us a glimpse of Song Joong Ki bonding with his nephew.

Song Joong Ki might have a busy year in the movie and TV front. With Space Sweepers, Bogota and Vincenzo lined up, the actor is busy as a bee. However, the actor recently took some time out of his professional life to spend time with his family. Although COVID-19 has affected our vacation plans, Song Joong Ki made the most of it by staying indoors at a high-end villa. According to 8 Days, via Today Online, the actor checked into The South Cape Spa & Suite, which is located in Namhae, with his family.

Song Joong Ki and his family's vacation villa reportedly cost up to 10mil won (S$11.5K) a night. They assure premium privacy for their guests. The actor was seen enjoying the beach view break with his parents, older brother and his wife, younger sister, two nephews. A glimpse of their vacation was shared by Song Joong Ki's brother on social media. In the video, Song Joong Ki's nephew was seen driving a toy car around the premise while the Descendants of the Sun star hopped on the toy car and enjoyed the drive with him. The actor was also seen sitting down with the children and unboxing toys with them.

Check out the photos and videos below - slide left for the video of Song Joong Ki with his nephew:

On the work front, Song Joong Ki's upcoming projects have been impacted due to COVID-19. Space Sweepers was set to release next month. However, the release has been postponed due to the resurgence of cases in South Korea. He was also expected to return to the sets of Bogota and wrap the filming. However, the filming has also been put on a halt.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki leaves everyone in splits when he REVEALED he chooses his projects based on the paycheque

Share your comment ×