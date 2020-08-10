Song Joong Ki explains the reason behind accepting Space Sweepers; Director deems actor 'hardworking and fun'

Song Joong Ki revealed the factors that led him to take on the role of a space junk collector ship pilot in Space Sweepers. The film's director couldn't stop gushing over the actor.

Song Joong Ki will play a pilot in Space Sweepers. The actor stars in his first movie in three years. Song Joong Ki plays Tae Ho, a space junk collector ship pilot. The teasers and trailers of the movie have promised fun and dramatic ride through space. While we are looking forward to knowing the fans' reaction to the movie, the star opened about the factors that led him to accept the role. As reported by Soompi, Song Joong Ki revealed it was Tae Ho's characteristics that led him to sign the movie.

When he first read the script, he was drawn to the character who wasn't flashy and doesn't hide anything. "I wanted to take on the character of Tae Ho because he has a bright personality,” he said. Song Joong Ki explained that Tae Ho might appear cold from the outside but he was a warm person from within. Sharing more insight, he said the pilot doesn't let his inner warmth appear on the surface. He also deemed him a genius who has a knack to make the most of any situation.

While Song Joong Ki brought us a step closer to his character in the movie, Space Sweepers' director Jo Sung Hee was all praise for the actor. The filmmaker, who worked with the star in A Werewolf Boy, said Song Joong Ki remains to be the hardworking star he was the last time they worked together. "He is hardworking, bright, and fun like he was in ‘A Werewolf Boy,’ and he is an actor who gives strength to those around him and makes everyone laugh. Being able to work with him is a great joy," the director said. The Space Sweepers helmer added that Song Joong Ki fits perfectly for the role of Tae Ho.

