Song Joong Ki leaves everyone in splits when he REVEALED he chooses his projects based on the paycheque

Song Joong Ki will soon be seen in Space Sweepers. During the promotion of the movie, the actor revealed the factor that helps him join a project.

Song Joong Ki has worked on some interesting projects in the past. From A Werewolf Boy to Descendants of the Sun, the South Korean actor has been a part of numerous hit series and movies. You would think that the actor is drawn to these projects based on the content. However, to everyone's surprise, Song Joong Ki said it is the pay that plays a key factor in signing a project. The Space Sweepers star made the confessed during a recent interview.

As reported by AllKPop, Song Joong Ki joined Kim Tae Ri, Jin Sung Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin on an episode of Entertainment Relay. The actor described his role of pilot Tae Oh in the movie when he was asked about the factor that influences his decision to join a movie/K-drama. He was given four options: the director, screenplay, pay, or the expectations of fans. The actor chose the pay option and left his colleagues in splits. On the other hand, his co-star Tae Ri said that it is the director that plays a role in her decision making.

Meanwhile, speaking about his character in the sci-fi movie, Song Joong Ki said, "In 'Space Sweepers', I've taken the role of pilot Tae Oh. He's the most pathetic of the four. He's a character who moves by instinct and tries to do anything that makes money. He's actually destitute, and he wears socks with holes in them because he doesn't have money. He has no shoes. He wears plastic bags."

Fans eager to watch the movie will have to wait a little longer for Space Sweepers has been delayed. Check out the details here: Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri starrer Space Sweepers DELAYED yet again owing to the resurgence of COVID 19

