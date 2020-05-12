Song Joong Ki led project Bogota has 'fallen through'? Producers slams rumours; Share filming update

There were rumours about Song Joong-Ki's upcoming film Bogota falling through made the headlines. However, the production house has now clarified that these rumours are not true.

Song Joong Ki was filming in his upcoming project Bogota in Colombia when the Coronavirus crisis hit the country. Owing to the pandemic, the South Korean star was forced to return back home. While the project is yet to restart, rumours about the project have fallen through made the headlines. The rumours also claimed that the producers have cut down the staff to a bare minimum. However, the actor's agency has clarified that the project is still in place and the team could restart filming in summer this year.

"The reports that filming in Korea has fallen through and that the staff has been cut down are not true. We are currently planning to resume filming this summer," the production team said, as per a Soompi report. The team also revealed, "As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread, we made the decision in March to have the cast and crew wrap up filming overseas and return to Korea out of concerns for their safety."

"Although filming has been delayed, the situation is beginning to improve in Korea and in some countries overseas, so we currently have plans to resume filming this summer. The project has not fallen through," the statement added. A source previously informed Newsen that the crew of the project have returned to Korea for the sake of their members' safety. "We are discussing the restarting point while keeping an eye on the situation.”

At the time, Joong Ko reportedly put himself into a 14-day self-quarantine following his return from Columbia. The Descendants of the Sun star's agency HISTORY D&C said, "Song Joong-ki returned home today and fortunately, his health condition is normal," at the time.

