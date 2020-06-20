  1. Home
Song Joong Ki REVEALS secret behind his ageless looks & how he gave up on intermittent fasting within a month

Song Joong-ki was asked to reveal the secret behind his ageless looks and read below to know what the 34-year-old actor had to share with his fans. The Descendants of the Sun star also spoke about how he tried and gave up on intermittent fasting.
Song Joong-ki confessed that he tried intermittent fasting but gave up within a month because he didn't find it fruitful.Song Joong-ki confessed that he tried intermittent fasting but gave up within a month because he didn't find it fruitful.
Song Joong-ki, who K-drama fans enthusiastically know as the beloved Captain Yoo Si-jin from Descendants of the Sun, is 34 years of age but his trademark baby face remains exactly the same even years later. In fact, we're pretty sure that the handsome actor is de-aging and just refuses to grow older, irrespective of his age. This makes us all wonder as to what the secret is behind Joong-ki's ageless looks. The answer, as it turned out to be, was very simple!

While being interviewed for his agency HISTORY D&C’s online magazine. Hi_High, Joong-ki was asked to reveal the secret to staying youthful forever to which the humble actor revealed, "Every day is about the same. I do pilates early in the morning. I actually started it for recovery purposes because I hurt my knee in the past. But now, my heart feels refreshed when I do pilates every morning," via Koreaboo. Joong-ki also confessed that he tried his hand at intermittent fasting but didn't find it fruitful as he had hoped.

"I didn’t want to age any further, so I tried intermittent fasting by eating one meal a day for about a month. But I gave up within a month," the Space Sweepers star admitted.

You heard Song Joong-ki; let's get started with pilates!

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki opens up on currently living a normal lifestyle & striking balance between work and private life

Meanwhile, on the work front, Joong-ki has opted out of Season of You and Me, which is a biopic based on the late iconic singer-songwriter, Yoo Jae-ha. Given that his other project, Bogota's production is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, scheduling conflicts obliged the actor to pass on the musical biopic. Moreover, Space Sweepers, which was supposed to release in summer 2020 has been delayed and is now looking at a Chuseok (Korean festival from September 30 to October 2 in 2020) premiere instead.

