Song Joong Ki steps down from upcoming Korean movie due to THIS reason

With three movies in his kitty, Song Joong Ki has decided to step down from one of them. The actor's decision was revealed by his agency.

Korean actor Song Joong Ki has announced his decision to step down from his upcoming film “Season of You and Me” (literal translation). The actor has a slew of projects in his kitty. He was in Columbia filming Bogota when the Coronavirus crisis hit the country forcing the crew to return to Korea. The production recently confirmed that they will soon resume the filming of the halted film. However, Joong Ki has decided to leave Season of You and Me, Soompi reports.

The actor's agency, History D&C, cites scheduling as the reason behind Joong Ki's decision to step down from the project. “Song Joong Ki will not be appearing in ‘Season of You and Me.’ Due to this unavoidable situation, he is currently adjusting his schedule for the second half of the year. Nothing has yet been confirmed [about his upcoming plans]," the agency's representative revealed.

Joong Ki will be busy with the promotions on his upcoming sci-fi movie Space Sweepers. "Song Joong Ki is planning to focus on his scheduled promotions for his movie ‘Space Sweepers,’ which will be released this summer," the agency added.

The actor was scheduled to start filming for "Season of You and Me,” a biopic on the late singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Ha, in May. the initial plan was to wrap the filming of “Bogotá” and dive into the making of the musical biopic. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, plans have been changed.

Meanwhile, Space Sweepers is set to release later this summer. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki led project Bogota has 'fallen through'? Producers slams rumours; Share filming update

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×