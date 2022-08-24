Top 5 songs by Adele, and cool facts about the singer

Adele is one of the most popular singers of all time. She is known for her impressive ballads and mesmerizing voice. She has recorded various soul-stirring songs and is known for writing emotional songs that motivate people. She has broken many records with her albums and is the recipient of 15 Grammy Awards. From "Someone Like You" to "Rolling in the Deep", here is the list of the best songs by Adele.

Best songs by Adele of all time

1. "Hello"

"Hello" is one of the best songs by Adele, and was recorded in Metropolis Studios, London. The song is quite meaningful and is about reconnection with oneself and everyone else. The lyrics of the song discuss regret, self-love, and nostalgia. The song was loved by the audience and critics and won three awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

2. "Someone Like You"

"Someone Like You" is a song that can hit the right chord and make you deeply emotional.

"Never mind, I'll find someone like you

I wish nothing but the best for you, too"

Such soulful lyrics, aren't they? This song was written as well as produced by Dan Wilson and Adele for her studio album, 21 in the year 2011. The song speaks of a broken relationship and making peace with it.

People loved the song and praised the vocal performance of Adele as well as the lyrics of the song. It became a massive hit worldwide and topped the charts in 19 countries.

Adele won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for the song in 2012.

It is definitely one of the best Adele songs and is people's favorite.

3. "Rolling in the Deep"

If you are feeling alone and think that no one has your back, then it's time for you to listen to this song.

"Rolling in the Deep" is a song written by Paul Epworth and Adele for her studio album, 21.

The gospel disco tune of the song will keep you hooked throughout the song.

The song was lauded by the critics, with praise directed at the lyrics, vocal performance, and production of the song. In fact, "Rolling in the Deep" topped the charts in 12 countries and won Record of the Year, Best Short Form Music Video, and Song of the Year awards at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards.

4. "Rumour Has It"

If you want to feel energetic with the beats of a song, then listen to "Rumour Has It" by Adele. The song was recorded by Adele for her studio album, 21 in 2011. Ryan Tedder produced the song and also wrote it along with Adele.

The song was aimed at Adele's friends who believed in everything they heard about her in the news.

The heavy beats of the song will awaken your senses and make you feel fresh.

The song received critical acclaim and received praise for its lyrics, vocal performance, catchy tunes, and production.

"Rolling in the Deep" got featured in the popular TV shows “The Lying Game'' and'' Ringer.” Owing to the popularity of the song, Adele added it to the set list on her worldwide tour Adele Live.

5. "Set Fire to the Rain"

Written by Fraser T. Smith and Adele, "Set Fire to the Rain" is one of the most popular Adele songs.

The soothing and poetic lyrics of the song will make you feel rejuvenated.

"Set Fire to the Rain" received widespread acclaim from critics, with praise drawn towards Adele's vocal performance, but it also received comparisons to another popular song, "Grenade" by Bruno Mars. Despite that, the song was loved by all and reached the top 10 in many foreign markets.

This was the list of the top 5 Adele songs that you must listen to. Adele is one of the most loved celebrities in the world, but do you know some cool facts about her? Below are some surprising facts about Adele that are amazing to know.

Top 5 cool facts about Adele

1. Adele was born to Marc Evans and Penny Adkins. But did you know that her father left her mother when she was 2 years old? Yes, Adele was raised by her single mother.

2. She loves drinking tea with a bit of sugar and milk.

3. She had a polyp on her vocal cord for which she underwent throat surgery in 2011. A few years after the surgery, she quit smoking once and for all.

4. Many of Adele's albums are titled with numbers. This is because she usually titles her albums based on the age she was when she first wrote them.

5. Adele's net worth is around $220 million as of 2022.

Adele is one of the evergreen singers and continues to make us fall in love with her music. We hope she rocks the world with her awesome songs, and breaks all the records. Listen to the above-mentioned songs by Adele and have fun.

