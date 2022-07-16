8 Best songs by Elvis Presley

Elvis Aaron Presley is a known name in the music industry as he was the one who popularized rock music in America. He is called the 'King of Rock and Roll', owing to the contributions he has made to the music industry. With his charm, charismatic energy, and knowledge of music, he took the world by storm and recorded back-to-back hit songs. Here's a list of some of the most popular songs by Elvis Presley to make you nostalgic and fall in love with the 50s music all over again.

List of songs by Elvis Presley

1. That's All Right

'That's All Right' was the first-ever single released by Elvis Presley. It was originally recorded in the year 1946 by Arthur Crudup by the name 'That's All Right, Mama.' The version of Elvis Presley of this song was later recorded in 1954 at Sun Studio. The song was released in the same year with 'Blue Moon of Kentucky' as the B-side. It is one of the most famous songs of Elvis Presley and was ranked no. 113 on the 2010 Rolling Stone magazine list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Back then, when the song came out, nobody knew that Elvis would soon change the world, and popularize rock n roll music in America.

With the amazing lyrics, 'But that's all right, that's all right

That's all right now mama, anyway, you do', this song is a must-add to your playlist.

2. Hound Dog

"Hound Dog" is one of the most popular Elvis Presley songs written by Mike Stoller and Jerry Leiber. This twelve-bar blues song was recorded originally by Big Mama Thornton, after which it was recorded 250+ times. In July 1956, Elvis Presley recorded the song "Hound Dog" which became one of the best-selling singles of all time. The song also got ranked no. 19 on the "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" on Rolling Stone's list.

Elvis Presley's version of this song even sold more than 10 million copies and became one of his best-selling songs. "Hound Dog" is also regarded as a symbol of the rock and roll evolution.

3. Can't Help Falling in Love

“Can't Help Falling in Love” is one of the best love songs by Elvis Presley. It was recorded by Elvis Presley for the movie Blue Hawaii. The melody of Can't Help Falling in Love was based on a famous French song 'Plaisir d'amour'. Just like other songs of Elvis Presley, this too became an instant hit and was listed by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest songs. The song is still popular and was covered by many artists later on.

4. In the Ghetto

“In the Ghetto” is a song that can make you emotional as it is about a mother who has more children than she can afford to feed. She has a boy who doesn't get proper food and is forced to steal, but before he can buy a gun and steal a car, he is killed.

This is one of the most popular story-based songs and was written by Mac Davis. Elvis Presley recorded In the Ghetto in 1969 and it became a major hit instantly.

'On a cold and gray Chicago mornin'

A poor little baby child is born

In the ghetto (In the ghetto)

And his mama cries

'Cause if there's one thing that she doesn't need

It's another hungry mouth to feed

In the ghetto'

These lyrics are enough to make anyone deeply emotional and feel sorrow for the poor mother and her boy. It is for sure one of the best songs by Elvis Presley.

5. Suspicious Minds

“Suspicious Minds” was originally recorded by Mark James, a famous American songwriter. However, when he didn't get any success after the recording, Elvis Presley realized that this song could be a hit. So, he recorded it soon after and the song gave him one of the most memorable hits of his career.

6. A Little Less Conversation

One of the best songs by Elvis Presley is A Little Less Conversation. The original Elvis Presley song was recorded in 1968 and became a minor hit. The song was written by Billy Strange and Mac Davis, and published by Gladys Music, Inc. Fast forward to 2022, a remix of the song by Junkie XL made the song a global hit. It topped the singles charts in various countries and has been covered by numerous artists.

7. Jailhouse Rock

This song was the one that made people realize what rock and roll music is all about. It showed how youth culture and music had shifted to the rock n roll world.

"Jailhouse Rock" was written by Mike Stoller and Jerry Leiber and recorded by the King of Rock n Roll - Elvis Presley. The song was recorded for the movie of the same name and it was released on 24th September 1957 as the first single from the movie's soundtrack. It was one of the biggest hits of Elvis Presley and topped the charts for weeks not just in the US but in other countries as well.

"Jailhouse Rock" became so popular that it was even recognized by prestigious institutions like the American Film Institute, Grammy Hall of Fame, and so on.

8. Burning Love

If you want to listen to some of the fun songs by Elvis Presley, then make sure to listen to Burning Love.

It was originally released by Arthur Alexander, and Elvis Presley's version of this song was released on 1st August 1972 as a single. He had a major hit with this song - in fact, this was Presley's last major successful song before his death 5 years later.

All songs by Elvis Presley have a special place in everybody's hearts, and his amazing music is a major reason why he will always remain the 'King.'

Elvis Presley's death took the world by storm in 1977, but his songs will always keep him alive in our hearts.

