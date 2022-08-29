Best songs by Lizzo: Top 5 tracks, ranked

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, professionally known as Lizzo, is a popular American rapper, songwriter, singer, and flutist. One of the world's most recognized singers, she is known for her versatility and strong voice. 3 times Grammy award-winner, she has become a prominent celebrity. When she is on stage, she oozes such confidence that it can shake the world. One of the best things about Lizzo is that she is super-duper self-motivated and loves herself the way she is. She is truly an icon and her music has inspired all of us. Here are some of the best songs by Lizzo you must add to your playlist.

Top 5 songs by Lizzo

1."Truth Hurts"

Mix trap with hip-hop and pop, and the result is this amazing song, "Truth Hurts." The song was released by Lizzo, and even if it didn't chart at the time of its release, the song gained massive popularity through TikTok later on.

The upbeat and catchy tunes of the song deserve all the love and praise. "Truth Hurts" has also been used in the Netflix movie Someone Great.

2."Good as Hell"

"I do my hair toss, check my nails

Baby, how you feelin'?"

This track will make you dance to its tunes and make you fall in love with it. This song about self-love must be added to your playlist now.

The song was written by Lizzo and was released in 2016 by Atlantic Records and Nice Life Recording Company.

3. "Worship"

"Worship" is one of the best songs by Lizzo that gives refreshing vibes to all. Her impressive vocals in the song can make anybody worship her. This soul-funk track can make you become the biggest fan of Lizzo. So, listen to "Worship" and worship the power of beautiful music.

4. "My Skin"

"I woke up in this, I woke up in this

In my skin

I can't wash it away, so you can't take it from me

My brown skin"

These powerful lyrics are enough to make you understand the importance of self-love and being comfortable in your skin.

"My Skin" is a track that reflects society's tendency towards racism, and body-shaming. Lizzo in the song learns to accept herself, and love herself for who she is.

5. "Boys"

"Boys" is one of the best Lizzo songs that was released in the year 2018 for digital consumption. Written by Nate Mercereau, Lizzo, and Ricky Reed, the song is an electropop, retro funk that is a mix of pop chorus and bassline. The lyrics of the song suggest that the track is an ode to the singer's dating pool.

Lizzo's style, voice, and confidence are unmatchable, which is why she is one of the most loved stars globally. Listen to these best songs by Lizzo, and groove to the tunes.

