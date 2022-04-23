Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Twitter Review: Fans laud the movie for being an authentic video game adaptation

On April 22, the highly anticipated Jim Carrey Starrer Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiered on the big screen. Delighted fans quickly took to Twitter and shared their experiences of watching the movie in a theatre. Besides Carrey, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the main lead Sonic the hedgehog alongside James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub and Idris Elba.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, the action-adventure comedy is based on Sega's famous video game franchise. The film follows Sonic who is eager to show that he does have whatever it takes to be a real hero after living in Green Hills. Dr Robotnik comes through with a new companion, Knuckles, in pursuit of a mythical emerald with the potential to destroy civilizations, putting him to the test. Sonic pairs up with his own sidekick, Tails, and sets off on a global quest to locate the gem before it gets into the wrong hands.

Fans of the movie raved about the sequel all over Twitter. While some were anticipating a long-drawn inadequate sequel, fans were pleasantly surprised as the movie did not disappoint them at all and dubbed the sequel an authentic adaptation of the video game series all have grown up playing. Many also praised Carry for his portrayal of the villain, Dr Robotnik. Additionally, Twitterati made it a point to appreciate the music of the film which was lauded extensively by many.

Check out how fans on Twitter reacted to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 below:

