Sonic: The Hedgehog beats Pokémon Detective Pikachu to become highest opening grosser for video game adaption

The video game adaption, Sonic: The Hedgehog has reportedly become a highest opening grosser at the box office. The film with no big names to back it, has managed to leave behind, Pokémon Detective Pikachu that had Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds attached to it. The film has outperformed the fans and film audience’s expectations. The Paramount's adaptation became the broke the record for three day opening at the United States box office. The Hollywood flick, is winning hearts all across the globe. The Sonic: The Hedgehog is especially high in demand in the United Kingdom and Mexico.

As per the latest reports on the video game adaption, the film has collected $57 million as against Detective Pikachu's $54.3 million in first three days at the box office. Now, the latest update states that Sonic: The Hedgehog has crossed the $68 million mark in four days. News reports suggest that the film has many elements working in its favour. After the initial not so well received trailer, the maker of the film, Sonic: The Hedgehog postponed the film. The reports suggest that the makers upgraded the films special effects. Another element is the timing, the film got an open slot due to Presidents Day weekend.

The Sonic: The Hedgehog film also proved to be the best holiday weekend grosser of the year 2020 so far. On the other hand, the highly successful film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu had hit the big screen in May, which is considered to be a good season for the film to release.

