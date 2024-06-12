Sonic The Hedgehog 3: Plot, Cast And Everything We Know So Far

Sonic The Hedgehog is finally set to come back with its third installment, bringing some great new additions to its star cast. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will follow the storyline of Sonic The Hedgehog 2, released in 2022, and will introduce the anti-hero, Shadow, who will be voiced by none other than Matrix star, Keanu Reeves. Though the film is yet to release its teaser, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

What is the plot of Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Though the storyline of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is still unknown to fans, as per screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the third installment has drawn inspiration from the video games Sonic Adventures 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog. The movie will largely run around the new antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog, an anthropomorphic black hedgehog, who matches the skills of Sonic but is an alternative darker version.

Idris Elba, the voice actor of Knuckles the Echidna, despite promising not to “tease anything”, promised in his conversation with Collider that the upcoming film will be super exciting and will delve deeper into the Sonic universe, by being an absolute delight for its long-time fans. "I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic,” Elba shared. "I think 3's probably the one for all the real die-hard Sonic fans.”

ALSO READ: Sonic The Hedgehog 3: Idris Elba Hypes Part 3 With 'Easter Eggs' Or 'Die-Hard Fans'; READ

Keanu Reeves voices Shadow in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Advertisement

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 dropped one of its major bombs by revealing that Keanu Reeves has been cast as the voice actor of Shadow. Well, the fun fact is that Reeves’ casting was hinted at way before the production of the third film began. During the release of Sonic The Hedgehog 2, makers released an official poster taking inspiration from the Matrix series, including Blue and the Red Pill.

The poster was even shared on Sonic Film’s official X account, by captioning, "Which one do you think Keanu would pick?" Reeves was not cast back then but eventually ended up being selected for the role, making it all a happy coincidence.

Talking about introducing Shadow in the film, Toby Ascher, the executive producer of the film, stated that the team is highly excited as they brought in the new anti-hero, expanding the Sonic universe. The producer even compared the film to the Avengers-level production, building up the anticipation for the fans.

Advertisement

"We got really excited about the idea of expanding our characters in our world into television, especially, because it gives us a platform to really do character studies... We knew that, with Shadow coming into Sonic 3 and some of the bigger things that we want to do, the Sonic franchise on the movie side is going to be these Avengers-level events,” Ascher commented, as retrieved via CBR.

Jeff Fowler directed the film as it brings the returning cast of Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles, and Idris Elba as Knuckles. After delays and postponements, caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is finally slated to be released on December 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: What Role Will Keanu Reeves Play In Sonic The Hedgehog 3? Find Out As John Wick Star Joins Franchise