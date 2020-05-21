Sony ropes in director S J Clarkson for Marvel’s female led Spider Man spinoff movie

Sony has ropes in British director S J Clarkson for Marvel’s upcoming female led Spider Man spinoff movie. Read on to know more.

British director S.J. Clarkson is all set to direct the upcoming female-led Spider-Man spinoff movie. The upcoming film will be a part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. This is not the first time the director will collaborate with Marvel. In the past, she had directed episodes for Jessica Jones and The Defenders. Other than these, Clarkson also has House, Dexter, and Succession, to her directing credit. The creators have not spilled any more information about the project.

The studio has not even confirmed the title of the film yet. According to the speculations, the movie could feature Madame Web; however, no official announcement has been made. The studio has not cast any actress for the role. But according to the report by Variety, the studio is soughing an A-list actor for the part. Charlize Theron and Amy Adams are heading the list of actresses who are being considered for the role.

Meanwhile, Sony has decided to delay the release of its upcoming Spider-Man film, third in the Tom Holland series because of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The film which was earlier scheduled to release in July 2021, will now hit the movie theatres in November 2021, Fox News reported.

In addition to this, the sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will release in October 2022. The animated film was originally scheduled to come out in April 2022. In addition to this, the sequel of Marvel’s Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 2016 film Doctor Strange has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022. ALSO READ: When The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder was almost cast as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×