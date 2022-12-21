Sonya Eddy, General Hospital star passes away at 55; Remembering 5 notable moments of her life

Sonya Eddy who famously played Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital passed away aged 55. The news of her tragic demise was announced by ABC in a statement. The General Hospital cast and crew mourned the loss of Eddy and the show's producer, Frank Valentini also opened up about being "heartbroken" after hearing the news of Sonya's passing. Details about the cause of death of Eddy haven't yet been revealed. Eddy began her time on General Hospital in 2006 and according to CNN appeared in nearly 550 episodes of the long-running soap on Television. Her character of Epiphany Johnson, a head nurse quickly became a fan-favourite one and hence the news of her demise has also left several General Hospital fans deeply shocked and saddened.

General Hospital team's statement on Eddy's passing As reported by Page Six, a statement was issued by the team of General Hospital honouring Sonya Eddy and it read, "General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson … and immediately became a fan favourite and beloved member of our ‘GH’ family when she joined the show in 2006." Executive producer Frank Valentini further told Page Six about losing Eddy and added, "The lights in the hub of the nurses’ station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set,” he continued. “On behalf of the entire ‘GH’ cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

Celebrities pay tributes to Sonya Eddy Octavia Spencer shared a post to mourn the loss of her dear friend and expressed her grief saying, "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!" Actress Kathleen Gati shared a tribute for Eddy on social media and wrote, "I am in shock and disbelief and heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend #sonyaeddy. We shared many good laughs and I always enjoyed working with her. Condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and fans. She will be missed. May she R.I.P" Ant Anstead also reacted to the news as he wrote, "I’m so sorry x x" with a heartbreak emoji. Nina Parker left a comment on Spencer's post and added, "I am so sad to hear this. Sending you love." Also, Tyler Ford, her producing partner at Eddy Ford Entertainment, said in a statement, "She left an indelible imprint in every person that she touched, through the screen and off", via Variety. Sonya Eddy's early life Sony was born in Concord, California on June 17, 1967. She studied theatre and dance at the University of California, Davis. After graduating in 1992, Eddy began her acting career with Ruby Dee's play Zora Is My Name. Before making it big on television, Sonya appeared in other stage productions as well. Her other stage credits include The Comedy of Errors, portraying The Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods and also playing Bloody Mary in South Pacific. Sonya Eddy's Television career While there's no doubt that Eddy will be remembered for her role as Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital which received massive love from fans. The actress' TV career also consisted of other major shows and particularly those that were largely popular in the mid-90s. Eddy also featured on shows such as Murphy Brown, Seinfeld, ER, Felicity, Fresh Off the Boat and Pen15.