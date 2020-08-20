In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 1: Jimin's hanbok, Suga's white tee & Jin's fishing adventures: Moments we loved

Finally, the first episode of the highly awaited In the SOOP BTS ver. is out and are boys were at their chaotic best from the get-go. We get a detailed tour of the lake house they will be staying at while the septet indulged in some desired hobbies.

We may not be able to go on a trip at all in 2020 but for ARMY, they were satisfied with BTS going on a one-week healing holiday into the woods. In the SOOP BTS ver., which is a bit similar to Bon Voyage sees the boys indulge in their desired hobbies while also reconnecting with themselves and as a septet. Ep 1 finally came out last night and as expected, the boys were chaotic from the get-go. We begin with the boys meeting at Big Hit's headquarters to reveal what all they will need for the upcoming trip.

The boys start listing their demands like a ping pong table for Jin, a huge canvas for Suga, a hard-punching bag for Jungkook, a yoga mat for RM, wine for V and so forth. Then, on the day their adventures begin, Yoongi, ChimChim and Kookie take on the steering wheel and have a hilarious moment when only Baby Mochi didn't have to struggle at all to take the toll ticket. While Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Taehyung jammed to Daechwita and Eight, Namjoon and The Golden Maknae discussed the lyrics of the latter's Festa 2020 dedication to ARMY, Still With You.

Upon arrival at the lake house, the boys were given a tour of the massive property where they will be stationed for a week. This included the main house, an upper house, a boathouse and even a camper van along with a huge green lawn. ARMY couldn't get over the angelic ChimChim who decided to dress up in a hanbok and looked like the owner of the house. Baby Mochi was also in a funny mood as he made Hobi laugh for the entirety of the episode.

For lunch, Suga and Jungkook took on the cooking duties while Jin kept annoying RM telling him what an expert he is at ping pong. Eventually, the two get into a hilarious match with Jimin joining in on the fun. Jin was indeed the master but that's only because Namjoon and ChimChim weren't too good at the game. ARMY was left hungry for some ramyeon as the boys devoured their food. Moreover, V was total husband material when he made washing dishes seem like a work of art while we also went weak in the knees with Yoongi's superior white tee look. There was also the sorting out of groceries which saw the parental sides in Jin and Yoongi as they segregated week's worth of groceries while RM and Hobi went along with whatever they said, carrying the groceries back and forth.

Post lunch and cleaning up the boys decided where they each wanted to sleep with Jungkook choosing the boathouse and even practising guitar. J-Hope decided to stay with Kookie while Jimin's gamer sider came blazing through and he opted to stay in the upper house which was equipped with computers and VR's. Yoongi wanted some peace and quiet and opted for the camper van which left Jin, RM and V at the main house. Namjoon showed his God of Destruction side when he broke the antenna of a toy boat in mere seconds while Taehyung was locked out of the house and when BTS asked him to say a password to enter; TaeTae said lajibolala and Rock Bison, both of which are associated with his 95 line member Baby Mochi.

When Jimin kept playing the same tune in the piano, Hobi quipped that it's the only song ChimChim has been playing for eight years and counting. Moreover, we also see Jin finally getting to fish with Suga saying he'll join him in a bit. However, Mr. Worldwide Handsome struggles when he almost catches something but it narrowly escapes. As a bargaining tactic, Jin requests the cameraman to tell him how he should correct himself or that he will go bald. The ending few seconds sees Jin in despair as we're cut away from his fishing adventures having to wait till next week to see how it all ends for the Moon singer.

Check out some of our favourite moments from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 1 below:

Jiminie is so funny... he really makes the members laugh!! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/sugdXbHELW — Soo Choi 8/21 (@choi_bts2) August 19, 2020

jimin in his hanbok pic.twitter.com/Mtvu4OK6Cb — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) August 19, 2020

#In_the_SOOP reminded me again that even after living together for 7~10 years, they all still use very polite honorifics to older members with such respectful manner. And how the older ones take good care of younger ones.

They never changed with loyalty, and it shows. @BTS_twt — Jayelle_Kdiamond (@JL_Kdiamond) August 19, 2020

Something about Jungkook asking for Namjoon's help for Still With You and discussing how he wants to construct what he wanted to say is so inexplicably beautiful pic.twitter.com/EfoSf5Rdws — (@mygbebe) August 19, 2020

so this is what husband taehyung looks like in the future ??? pic.twitter.com/rhih3LHFU2 — sammi (@bangtanblooms) August 19, 2020

Namjoon literally just opened it 5 secs ago but he already broke the controller antenna #In_the_SOOP pic.twitter.com/vu3bimGEoT — aira (@meanyoongi0309) August 19, 2020

THE AMOUNT OF TIMES SEOKJIN HAS TOLD NAMJOON THAT HES A PING PONG MASTER LMAO pic.twitter.com/qjKekeHRVb — lea (@seokjinbit) August 19, 2020

What was your favourite moment from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 1? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 2 will be made available for viewing on Weverse on August 26 at 8:30 pm IST.

