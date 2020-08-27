In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 2 Best Moments: Jungkook's red eye tattoo to Jimin & V's ping pong, karaoke adventures

This week's episode of In the SOOP BTS ver. sees the boys engrossed in different activities like playing ping pong, making toy airplanes and even going fishing on a boat. Check out the best moments below.

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 2 kickstarts where the premiere episode left us which is Jin's woes with fishing. Thankfully, Suga joins him as they go boating to try their luck on catching some fish. Alas, they were left empty-handed! However, the beloved roommates got to spend some quality time together and kept pulling each other's legs. Yoongi even spent some time starting on painting his 200 m canvas which he confessed was quite difficult to do. Jimin, on the other hand, was just trying to become a ping-pong expert and went toe-to-toe with RM and later Jin and V as well. However, ChimChim and Namjoon were super competitive as they played a round of 77 points which the Bangtan leader won by a narrow margin.

As for J-Hope, he spent close to three hours making the toy aeroplane which on the first attempt refused to fly. However, with a little help from Yoongi and Jungkook, Hobi was a literal ball of sunshine when his hard work paid off and the plane went blazing through. V kept himself occupied for a while by playing on the computer before joining his '95 line buddy Baby Mochi and Vmin went from singing karaoke to playing ping-pong and even badminton. Moreover, RM and Taehyung got to sail their toy boats in the lake but because they drove it too far, the duo struggled to get it back.

Thanks to the fish tank request made earlier, Jin was able to slice sashimi which has been his dream and showed off his cooking skills one more time leaving his bandmates mighty impressed. While sharpening a knife, ARMY got a sneak peek at Kookie's new red-eye tattoo which was unfortunately blurred but still visible. During dinner time, the bandmates, who have been together for a decade, reminisced about some hilarious memories like from when during their dorm room days, Namjoon had made it his mission to kill all the mosquitos at night and how he got into a fight with the others for being untidy and started vacuuming the house late startling a sleepy Yoongi. Earlier, while playing the piano and making up songs, Jimin had quipped how RM was trying to kill mosquitoes and turned on the light which caused Jin to throw a pillow on his face.

Eventually, post cleaning up, we see ChimChim and TaeTae continuing to play ping-pong while Namjoon heads to bed. J-Hope and Jungkook decide to light up a few fireworks and are ecstatic as the night sky turns sparkling bright with different colours.

"We were all fatigued in many different senses whether we felt it or not. This was a chance to alleviate some of that. Although we're very close to each other, we had some walls building up here and there. It was a time where we were able to knock all of those down," Baby Mochi summarised their healing trip perfectly.

Check out some of our favourite moments from In the SOOP BTS ver. below:

We adore these boys and how!

Meanwhile, In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 3 will be available on Weverse on September 2 at 8:30 pm IST.

