In the SOOP BTS ver Ep 2 Promo: Jin imitates Harry Potter; V talks about 'surprisingly therapeutic' experience

In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 2's promo sees the adventures BTS are up to during their one-week long healing trip. From Jin pretending to be Harry Potter to V having a surprisingly therapeutic experience, check out the exciting promo below.

In the SOOP BTS ver. was one variety show that ARMY was really looking forward to as BTS embarked on a week-long journey into the woods where they got to spend time as a collective away from their heavy schedule. As individuals, we see the members try out different hobbies like fishing and boxing. Last night, the first episode came out and gave us an inside look at the gorgeous property they were staying at. We got to see the boys make lunch and clean up all by themselves after which they immediately jumped into the different fun activities.

In the SOOP BTS ver.'s second episode which will be made available on Weverse on September 26 at 8:30 pm KST and a promo for the same was shared at the end of Ep 1. We begin the promo with RM and V playing badminton with Jimin watching on. But, what caught ARMY's sharp eyes was Jin laughing out loud while pretending to ride a broomstick like Harry Potter. While J-Hope and Jungkook play around with a toy airplane, Jin and Suga are seen chilling on a boat. "Don't you think we're doing too much just on the first day," Yoongi ponders.

Jin is then seen taking a fish out of the fish tank set up by the staff while revealing that he's always wanted to debone a fish. However, he has his own fair share of struggles with the fish as he sings the blues. We then shift to night time when the boys eat dinner courtesy of Jin's fantastic cooking skills while Suga and Namjoon joke around making everyone laugh. Jin cooked all three of their meals for the day with everyone thanking him while gushing about their hyung's cooking.

Finally, we see Hobi and Kookie launching fireworks as the former exclaims, "It has been forever since I've seen fireworks," to which the latter adds, "I'm having so much more fun than I expected." "This is surprisingly therapeutic," Taehyung concludes.

Check out In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 2 Promo below:

We adore these boys and how!

